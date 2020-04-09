Economic Calendar AS

This utility displays economic news directly on the chart. It shows upcoming events, the time until their release, their importance, and sends notifications.

For:

For traders who follow economic news

For those who trade on the news

For traders who want to receive timely alerts

For users who need a simple and intuitive calendar right on the chart

Key Features
News Panel - Shows the nearest economic event on the chart

Currency Filter - Displays only news for the currencies of your trading instrument

Alerts - Notifies a selected time before a news release

Push Notifications - Sends notifications to your MetaTrader mobile device

Sound Alerts - Customizable sound alerts

Color Indicator - Visual indication of importance and urgency

Settings
AlertMinutesBefore - How many minutes before the event to send an alert

MinImportance - Minimum news importance for an alert

FilterByCurrency - Filter news by the currency of the current symbol

EnableSoundAlert - Enable sound alerts Notifications

EnablePushAlert - Enable push notifications to your phone

EnableExtra1MinAlert - Additional alert 1 minute before the event

How to use
Install the utility on the chart

Configure the settings in the properties window

The panel will appear in the upper left corner

Alerts will be sent the specified time before the event
