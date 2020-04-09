Economic Calendar AS

This utility displays economic news directly on the chart. It shows upcoming events, the time until their release, their importance, and sends notifications.





For:





For traders who follow economic news





For those who trade on the news





For traders who want to receive timely alerts





For users who need a simple and intuitive calendar right on the chart





Key Features

News Panel - Shows the nearest economic event on the chart





Currency Filter - Displays only news for the currencies of your trading instrument





Alerts - Notifies a selected time before a news release





Push Notifications - Sends notifications to your MetaTrader mobile device





Sound Alerts - Customizable sound alerts





Color Indicator - Visual indication of importance and urgency





Settings

AlertMinutesBefore - How many minutes before the event to send an alert





MinImportance - Minimum news importance for an alert





FilterByCurrency - Filter news by the currency of the current symbol





EnableSoundAlert - Enable sound alerts Notifications





EnablePushAlert - Enable push notifications to your phone





EnableExtra1MinAlert - Additional alert 1 minute before the event





How to use

Install the utility on the chart





Configure the settings in the properties window





The panel will appear in the upper left corner





Alerts will be sent the specified time before the event