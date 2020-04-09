Economic Calendar AS
- Utilities
- Alexandr Saprykin
- Version: 1.5
This utility displays economic news directly on the chart. It shows upcoming events, the time until their release, their importance, and sends notifications.
For:
For traders who follow economic news
For those who trade on the news
For traders who want to receive timely alerts
For users who need a simple and intuitive calendar right on the chart
Key Features
News Panel - Shows the nearest economic event on the chart
Currency Filter - Displays only news for the currencies of your trading instrument
Alerts - Notifies a selected time before a news release
Push Notifications - Sends notifications to your MetaTrader mobile device
Sound Alerts - Customizable sound alerts
Color Indicator - Visual indication of importance and urgency
Settings
AlertMinutesBefore - How many minutes before the event to send an alert
MinImportance - Minimum news importance for an alert
FilterByCurrency - Filter news by the currency of the current symbol
EnableSoundAlert - Enable sound alerts Notifications
EnablePushAlert - Enable push notifications to your phone
EnableExtra1MinAlert - Additional alert 1 minute before the event
How to use
Install the utility on the chart
Configure the settings in the properties window
The panel will appear in the upper left corner
Alerts will be sent the specified time before the event