Candle Timer MT5 Indicator by PipTick

4.56

The Candle Timer indicator displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart.


Main features

  • The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart.
  • Alert notifications for new bar.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...).
  • Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...).
  • Very fast calculation.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.


Please visit the Candle Timer indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.

Reviews 12
AC_Esterhuizen
24
AC_Esterhuizen 2026.01.16 12:06 
 

Perfect

Milena Gomes
18
Milena Gomes 2024.07.28 22:05 
 

Works perfectly

Seth Tetteh
2746
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:22 
 

great

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Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
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Michal Jurnik
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The ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring the range of bars. It quickly and easily helps evaluate the ATR's current spread (range), which is especially useful for VSA traders. The indicator for classifying the range of bars (candles) uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. Our ATR indicator is rendered as a histogram. This indicator
Volume MT4 Indicator by PipTick
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The   Volume indicator   is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods: SMA - Simple Mov
Currency Barometer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
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The   Currency Barometer indicator   is a unique tool that measures the strength of two currencies represented in the pair and compares the difference between them. The result is shown as a histogram where you can simply identify which currency is the strongest. This indicator is designed to measure the strengths and weaknesses of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY, AUD, and NZD) and works on 28 currency pairs. The indicator uses the CI method (Commodity Channel Index) to calc
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The   Volume Spread Analysis indicator   is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spre
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
4.5 (2)
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The   VWAP indicator   is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  -
Correlation Matrix MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The Correlation Matrix indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instrumen
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
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The Currency Index indicator enables traders to display any index of eight major currencies. It uses a special calculation that considers specific currency pairs and their weights. The default weights are based on the BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey results. Because of this advantage, the trader can see each currency's true strength and weakness. Note:  If the indicator is used in Strategy Tester (demo version), please keep in mind that all currency pairs' data must be downloaded in History
PipTick Pairs Cross MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicators
The Pairs Cross indicator is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs Cro
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Gilberto J Rodríguez Oviedo
39
Gilberto J Rodríguez Oviedo 2026.06.25 13:41 
 

Buen indicador...!

Armenia9654 Viklor
162
Armenia9654 Viklor 2026.04.05 09:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AC_Esterhuizen
24
AC_Esterhuizen 2026.01.16 12:06 
 

Perfect

Milena Gomes
18
Milena Gomes 2024.07.28 22:05 
 

Works perfectly

Seth Tetteh
2746
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:22 
 

great

[Deleted] 2024.01.14 12:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mene
1200
Mene 2023.10.11 20:38 
 

Really a great indicator. Michal is def a coder that care about his products!

35a9ab05
35
35a9ab05 2023.06.02 20:27 
 

Obrigado, ótimo produto, praticida, eficiência

Marcos Reis
60
Marcos Reis 2023.04.10 21:07 
 

amazing very best

spotdespot
37
spotdespot 2022.11.24 15:18 
 

It works but also removes all objects when you change timeframe - so no use for me.

aeo
16
aeo 2022.09.29 15:18 
 

Полезный инструмент!

Danilych
422
Danilych 2022.06.08 10:50 
 

worked tnx

Michal Jurnik
57995
Reply from developer Michal Jurnik 2022.06.12 17:45
Thank you gor your review Danilych. Happy trading!
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