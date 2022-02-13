Candle Timer 2X

5

The RFOC Candle Timer 2x was created for the trader to locate himself in time, having access to the pending time for the formation of a new candle. Additionally, it is possible to include in the chart a second timer that shows the pending time for the formation of a new candle in a time period different from the current one.

 

The user will have the option to select up to 4 different positions for the timer display ("No candle", lower left corner, lower right corner or upper right corner). In addition to the position, it is possible to select the colors.

 

In addition to the timer, the user will have the option to include in the chart as customizable options for the BID and ASK prices of the current symbol.


Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2024.11.06 21:43 
 

Muito bom.... Obrigado

Stortale
110
Stortale 2024.03.25 12:40 
 

Лучший таймер из всех что я тут находил. Очень рекомендую!

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
673
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2023.04.30 02:49 
 

Beuatiful Timer

