Radar Trade Graphic

Radar Trade Graphic – Structure & Learning Panel for MT5

🧠 What is Radar Trade Graphic?

Radar Trade Graphic is a real-time price structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It was designed for traders who want to see the market clearly, without noise, without magic signals, and without complicated settings.

It works as a visual control panel directly over the candles, showing:

  • Dynamic central average

  • Fast and slow lines (color-coded by direction)

  • Volatility bands (dynamic support/resistance)

  • Auxiliary crosses for intermediate zones

  • Automatic candle coloring

  • Delta Panel (DT) – real execution flow

  • Order Flow Panel (OF) – complementary, based on tick volume

⚠️ Radar Trade Graphic does NOT generate buy or sell signals.
No alerts. No targets. It is a practical learning tool — the more you use it, the more you develop your own ability to read market context.

🚀 How it works

The indicator uses its own smoothing engine (Sigma) that automatically adapts to the volatility of any asset and timeframe. No need to manually adjust periods or parameters.

Main elements:

  • Central Average – gray line representing the center of mass of the movement. Above = bullish trend; below = bearish trend.

  • Fast Line – reacts quickly to direction changes. Blue when rising, red when falling. The color changes only after a reversal is confirmed – no flickering.

  • Slow Line – (optional) smoother reference for longer-term trends.

  • Volatility Bands (N1 and N2) – expand in high volatility, contract in consolidation. Act as dynamic support/resistance.

  • Auxiliary Crosses – dotted subdivisions between bands, ideal for identifying intermediate reaction zones.

  • Candle coloring – blue candles when price is above the reference (Fast or Slow Line), red when below.

  • Delta Panel (DT) – at the top of the chart: intensity bar (■□□□ to ■■■■), directional arrow, and buyer/seller dominance percentage. Based on real order execution.

  • Order Flow Panel (OF) – at the bottom: same structure, based on tick volume. Complements the Delta reading.

All elements can be individually activated or deactivated in the settings.

✅ Advantages and differentiators

Feature Description
No repainting All visual signals are calculated in real time and never change retroactively.
Automatic adaptation Works on any asset (forex, indices, stocks, crypto) and any timeframe (including non-time-based charts).
Zero manual configuration No need to adjust periods or complex parameters. Just add to the chart.
Dark and Light themes Choose the theme that best suits your viewing style.
Unified Sigma engine Compatible with Radar Trade Analytic module – when used together, no inconsistent lag.
Educational by nature Designed to help you evolve your market reading, not to give you ready-made answers.

🎓 Who is this indicator for?

  • Day traders and swing traders operating Indices, Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Stocks.

  • Professionals looking to remove noise and have a clean view of price structure.

  • Beginners who want to learn to read the market without relying on magic signals.

  • Anyone tired of cluttered and complicated indicators.

⚙️ Input parameters

All parameters are available in the indicator's properties window in MT5:

Parameter Type Default Description
Theme Enum Dark Dark (recommended for dark background) or Light
Show Central Average bool true Displays the Central Average (gray line)
Show Level 1 bool true Displays N1 bands (1 volatility deviation)
Show Level 2 bool true Displays N2 bands (2 volatility deviations)
Show Aux Crosses bool true Displays auxiliary crosses (dotted subdivisions)
Show Fast Line bool true Displays the Fast Line (colored – blue/red)
Show Slow Line bool false Displays the Slow Line (colored – blue/red)
Color Candles by Fast bool true true = color candles by Fast Line; false = by Slow Line
Show Delta bool true Displays the Delta panel (DT) at the top of the chart
Show Order Flow bool true Displays the Order Flow panel (OF) at the bottom of the chart

💡 Tip: If the chart becomes too cluttered, turn off  Show Aux Crosses  and  Show Slow Line .

📈 Example scenario readings

🟢 Strong bullish scenario

  • Price above Central Average.

  • Fast Line blue.

  • Delta panel shows  ■■■■  and up arrow.

  • Blue candles consecutively.

🔴 Strong bearish scenario

  • Price below Central Average.

  • Fast Line red.

  • Delta panel shows  ■■■■  and down arrow.

  • Red candles consecutively.

🟡 Consolidation scenario

  • Price crossing Central Average.

  • Fast Line alternating color.

  • Delta shows  ■□□□  or  ■■□□  (low intensity).

  • Candles alternating colors.

The indicator shows conditions, not buy/sell signals. The final decision is always yours.

🧭 Complement with Radar Trade Analytic

For more advanced quantitative analysis, use the complementary module Radar Trade Analytic (sold separately). It adds a sub-window with:

  • Sigma – volatility speed histogram.

  • Delta Flow – real flow line (CVD).

  • Volume Index – volume validation thermometer.

  • Momentum – HiLo candles (overbought/oversold).

Both indicators share the same Sigma engine, ensuring full synchronization.

📌 Technical information

  • Recommended assets: Indices, Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, Stocks, etc.

  • Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4 (any timeframe works)

  • No repainting: ✅ Yes

  • Multi-asset support: ✅ Yes

  • Themes: Dark / Light

💬 Final message

Radar Trade Graphic was designed to be a practical learning tool.
Every line, every band, every panel exists so you can develop your contextual reading, your perception of direction and strength, and your decision-making without relying on ready-made signals.
Use it as a daily laboratory. Over time, you don't just trade better — you understand why the market moves.
That is the true evolution of a trader.


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5 (25)
Indicators
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Indicators
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Indicators
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5 (2)
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