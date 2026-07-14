News Command Center

**X-STOX News Command Center** turns MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar into a clean, always-visible command dashboard — and, uniquely, lets your Expert Advisors *read the same news data* so they can protect your account around high-impact events.

Built as a single lightweight indicator. No DLLs. No WebRequest. No external servers. Everything runs on the calendar data already inside your MT5 terminal.

**— What it does —**

• **Floating dashboard** — a compact, movable panel showing upcoming and recent economic events at a glance: time, currency, impact level, and event name.

• **On-chart candle highlighting** — the candles where news lands are highlighted directly on your chart, so you instantly see which moves were news-driven.

• **Currency filter** — show only the currencies you trade (e.g. USD, EUR, GBP, XAU-related). Cut the noise.

• **Impact filter** — focus on High-impact events only, or include Medium/Low as you prefer.

• **EA News Bridge** — the indicator publishes the current news state through MT5 Global Variables. Your own Expert Advisors (or third-party EAs that read Global Variables) can check "is high-impact news near?" and pause, widen stops, or skip entries automatically. This turns a visual tool into a risk-management layer for your whole setup.

**— Why it's different —**

Most "news" tools scrape unreliable web sources or need a WebRequest whitelist and break the moment a server goes down. News Command Center uses **only the native MT5 Economic Calendar**, so it works out of the box on any broker whose server provides calendar data, with zero configuration headaches.


**— Please read before buying (honest disclosures) —**

• This tool reads the **MT5 built-in Economic Calendar**. Calendar data must be enabled and available in your terminal (Tools → Options → Community, and a broker/server that provides calendar data). MetaQuotes demo servers provide it reliably.

• MetaTrader's calendar functions are **disabled inside the Strategy Tester by MetaQuotes** (error 4014). The free demo of this product therefore runs in a **special Tester Preview mode with clearly-labelled SAMPLE events** so you can evaluate the dashboard and layout. Live calendar data appears automatically on real (non-tester) charts.

• This is a **news-event and risk-awareness tool, not a live sentiment feed** and not an automated trading system. It does not place trades on its own. It does not predict market direction.

• It uses **no WebRequest and no external data sources** — by design.


**— Support —**

Questions, feature requests, or setup help: reach me through the MQL5 messaging system on my seller profile. Updates are released regularly.

*X-STOX — trading tools built by traders.*

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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X-STOX Session Matrix Pro puts the market's clock on your chart. Instantly see which trading session is active, when the high-liquidity overlaps hit, and exactly how long until the next session opens or closes — all adjusted automatically to your broker's server time. Built as a single lightweight indicator. No DLLs, no external data, no configuration headaches. — What it does — Session zones on-chart — the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York sessions are drawn as clean shaded zones so you always
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