STRI scalping

Eagle scalping STRI is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Stochastic and RSI and supporting 4 and 5-digit quotes.

This EA provides the best results in an uptrend or a downtrend market.

3 Recommendations

 EA Settings: Use default settings or the set file provided.

 Symbol: EURUSD

 Time Frame: M5

 Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage

 No Minimum Deposit required: Risk ratio is compute based on trading account balance-equity

It is recommended to do your backtest with MT4 data and your Broker and adjust the parameters accordingly.

3.1 Input parameters

The are 9 main parameters. It is recommended use the provided setting file. However, you can change any parameter as needed. The EA is using Stochastic and RSI setting with break even and trailing stop. Trades limit on buy or sell to follow the market higher time trend.



G4=*** Trading Parameters ***

AllowTrade= True or False Allow EA to trade

AllowMultiple= True or False Allow multiple trades. If Enable the MaxBuyTrade and MaxSellTrade are not used



TradeOnSTO= True or False Trade on Stochastic

BuyOnSTO= True or False Buy trades allowed

SellOnSTO= True or False Sell trades allowed

TakeProfit=20

StopLoss=30

MaxBuyTrade=4 Max Buy open trades at once

MaxSellTrade=4 Max Sell open trades at once

TotalBuyTrade=5 Total Buy Trade (limiting trades per day or testing)

TotalSellTrade=5 Total Sell Trade (limiting trades per day or testing)

TotalTradeLimit=0 Total trades limit (limiting….)

MagicNumber=56732 Magic no



G5=*** Money Management Options ***

Default Lots=1 Static lot size. If set to static, consider the lot sizes 1=100K, 0,1=10K, 0,01 = 1K. Need to disable the ‘UseMoneyManagment’ by set it to 0 (zero)

UseMoneyManagement=True or False Automatic Money Management based on the RiskPercent and the account free margin.

RiskPercent=3 Risk percentage (RP) of the account free margin. Risk 2-7% on account free margin. Notice how many trades allowed for overall Risk percentage.

Slippage=3 The “slippage” parameter is how many points you’ll allow the trade to slip and still complete the order.

G3=*** Time Frame ****

TimeFrame=0 0 is current Chart , 1=M1,5=M15..

G6=*** Break Even Options ***

UseBreakEven=True or False Breakeven allow protection of initial risk amount to the entry price.

BreakEven=3 Sample of BE at 3 pips from the entry price. Adjust based on trade management (conservative 1X Risk Amount, Moderate 0,75X Risk Amount or Aggressive 0,5X Risk Amount)

G7=*** Trailing Stop Options ***

UseTrailingStop=True or False Usage of Trailing Stop – to follow the price movement and look more profit.

TrailAllPositions=True or False Trail all positions (buy/sell)

TrailingProfit=True or False Use the TrailingStop when in profit.

TrailingStop=5 Set the Trailing Stop 4 pips away from the current price.

TrailingStep=1 Set the Trailing Step 1 pip at the time following the current price.



G8=*** Alerts ***

ShowAlert= True of False Set Alert to be display on Screen

ShowDebug= True of False Set Debug to be display on Screen

G9=*** RSI Parameters ***

RSI_Period=7 Periods

RSI_Mode=3 Mode 0=close 1=open 2=high 3=low 4=median (H+L)/2

RSI_OBL=80 Overbought level

RSI_OSL=20 Oversold level

RSI_MBL=45 Medium level to Buy

RSI_MSL=55 Medium level to Sell

G10=*** Stochastic Parameters ***

ST_KPeriod=14 K Period

ST_DPeriod=3 D period of days of K

ST_OBL=80 Overbougth level

ST_OSL=20 Oversold level

ST_MBL=50 Medium level to Buy

ST_MSL=50 Medium level to Sell

G11=*** Indicators Options ***

UseSTRSI=1 Use the STRI indicator

G12=*** EA Method ****

EA_Method=Scalping_RSI-STO Comment when open trade