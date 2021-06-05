Gold Charizard
- Experts
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- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 5 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Gold Charizard EA is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using Gold Charizard is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Gold Charizard you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA.
Benefits
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Various algorithms for capital protection
- Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.
- Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.
- Flexible risk management system.
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
Recommendations
- Min deposit $200.
- Recommended pairs: Gold(XAUUSD) (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Timeframes: M5 1H or any Time frame
- MaxSpread : 15
- Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution. (Recommended Tickmill)
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick