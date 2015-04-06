Torn MT4
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
A trend trading expert uses a breakout strategy in the direction of the main trend. The EA has a unique deposit protection system that allows you to safely exit the drawdown in the event of a trend reversal.
The Expert Advisor uses an indicator (built into the Expert Advisor): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252
Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD.
Torn for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64476/⠀
The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003.
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We recommend using a remote server (VPS).
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Settings:
- Manual lot - true, Autolot - false - Manual lot - true or Autolot - false;
- Manual lot - If Manual lot = true, the lot will be like this;
- Max Risk of Autolot - Parameter for calculating autolot;
- Take Profit - Take profit in points;
- Distance between orders - distance between orders;
- Start Trailing (only if> 0) - Start trailing stop (if 0 - does not work)
- Size Trailing - Trailing stop size;
- Trailing Step - Trailing stop step;
- Fast Period - Fast period of the DynamicRegression indicator;
- Slow Period - Slow period of the DynamicRegression indicator;
- Text Label Color - Indicator text color;
- TF - Filter time frame;
- Max Orders - the maximum number of orders;
- Show text? - Display of informational text;
- Text size - The size of the text;
- Text color - Text color;
- Orders comment - COMMENT to orders;
- Magic Buy - Magic number for long deals;
- Magic Sell - Magic number for short trades;