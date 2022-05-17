Cysteamine Gold

 Cysteamine Gold EA is an automatic trading robot to trade   Gold(XAUUSD). Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using EA is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With Expert Advisor you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.

Best Wishes.


Advantages

  • Easy to configure
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work with any financial instruments
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time periods
  • It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
  • It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
  • The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account


Recommendation


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 
Minimum deposit   100

***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).




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marigauer
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marigauer 2022.07.07 12:12 
 

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tradesafenow
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tradesafenow 2022.05.24 03:20 
 

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Tran Thanh Tuyen
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Reply from developer Tran Thanh Tuyen 2022.05.24 09:47
you have only used it for a day, nothing can be profitable immediately, this is a long term growth EA
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