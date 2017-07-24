NW rebate
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 July 2017
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor belongs to Night Warrior series.
It works at night time opening and closing a large number of orders. The main pair is GBPUSD. The recommended timeframe is M5. The EA trades based on multiple indicators. It is not a scalper.
Low spread broker is required. Be sure to enable rebates. You can start using it with $100.
Parameters
- Magic - unique order ID
- Max spread - maximum spread
- Slippage - slippage
- Max lot - maximum lot size
- Lot - lot size
- Auto lot - enable/disable risk
- Risk - risk percentage
- Start time - order opening start hour
- Stop time - order opening end hour
- Time close order - hour, at which all orders are forcibly closed
- Stop time minute - order opening end minute
Testing from 01.01.2010 to 19.07.2016 yielded the following results:
- in the strategy tester, the EA has earned $15 518 421 at the risk of 10% and the starting deposit of $300
- when calculating rebate, the total lot volume has comprised 1 543 362.86. When enabling rebates, 1 lot = $6. The total result: 1 543 362.86*6 = $9 260 177.16