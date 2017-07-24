The Expert Advisor belongs to Night Warrior series.

It works at night time opening and closing a large number of orders. The main pair is GBPUSD. The recommended timeframe is M5. The EA trades based on multiple indicators. It is not a scalper.

Low spread broker is required. Be sure to enable rebates. You can start using it with $100.





Parameters

Magic - unique order ID

Max spread - maximum spread

Slippage - slippage

Max lot - maximum lot size

Lot - lot size

Auto lot - enable/disable risk

Risk - risk percentage

Start time - order opening start hour

Stop time - order opening end hour

Time close order - hour, at which all orders are forcibly closed

Stop time minute - order opening end minute

Testing from 01.01.2010 to 19.07.2016 yielded the following results: