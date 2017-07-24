NW rebate

The Expert Advisor belongs to Night Warrior series.

It works at night time opening and closing a large number of orders. The main pair is GBPUSD. The recommended timeframe is M5. The EA trades based on multiple indicators. It is not a scalper.

Low spread broker is required. Be sure to enable rebates. You can start using it with $100.


Parameters

  • Magic - unique order ID
  • Max spread - maximum spread
  • Slippage - slippage
  • Max lot - maximum lot size
  • Lot - lot size
  • Auto lot - enable/disable risk
  • Risk - risk percentage
  • Start time - order opening start hour
  • Stop time - order opening end hour
  • Time close order - hour, at which all orders are forcibly closed
  • Stop time minute - order opening end minute

Testing from 01.01.2010 to 19.07.2016 yielded the following results:

  • in the strategy tester, the EA has earned $15 518 421 at the risk of 10% and the starting deposit of $300
  • when calculating rebate, the total lot volume has comprised 1 543 362.86. When enabling rebates, 1 lot = $6. The total result: 1 543 362.86*6 = $9 260 177.16
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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