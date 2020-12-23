Blackpink EA 15M

WHY USE BLACKPINK EA 15M

  1. Non-Scalper, back test with 10 years EURUSD 15M Chart.
  2. 10 years trade EURUSD 15M, total 312 trades gives a result ROI 190% with orderSize = 1.0. (Increment of orderSize can give more ROI).
  3. Day Trade strategy looking entry point for both uptrend and downtrend market.
  4. STOP LOSS value will be set on every open positions.
  5. BLACKPINK EA 15M is consider as a conservative short trend forex strategy that give a stable profit for long run.

Contact Email

forex.gurulite@gmail.com 


STRATEGY EXPLANATION

The trade rule behind Blackpink EA 15M, we use our winning formula to decide the buy or sell

  1. Trend

Blackpink EA 15M takes multiple combination trend indicators to decide whether the system looks for buy or sell entry points.

  1. Entry Point

After the trend is decided, the system refers to Parabolic SAR as the main indicator to decide the entry point.

  1. Stop Loss & Target Profit

The stop loss will be the pivot point of the Parabolic SAR and the initial target profit will be the Stop Loss Point x profitFactor. For every position open will have a fixed Stop Loss Point to keep your portfolio safe and your account will not wipe out all money in a single loss position. Blackpink EA 15M consider a relevant conservative model to look for long run profit compare to other risky model.

  1. Reduction Target Profit

Target Profit will be re-adjust over time to reduce the unnecessary loss or take profit when the market is less strength to continue the trends. holdHour is the maximum period hold for the open position. For every hour passed, the profit factor will be revised and new target profit will be set. After the max holdHour Blackpink EA will execute a close order for the open position opened.


IMPORTANT NOTICE

1. BLACKPINK EA DO NOT TRADE ON FRIDAY.

2. LATEST STABLE VERSION: V12.3

3. DOWNLOAD THESE VARIABLE INPUTS TO USE BLACKPINK EA. [ https://c.mql5.com/31/543/blackpink_ea_15m_300_400.set ]


BACKTEST RESULT

This strategy is backtest with EURUSD 15m chart from 2010 to 2020 with these parameters:

orderSize=1; profitFactor=3; holdHour=12; orderPauseTimer=3600; minBuyStopPoint=300; maxBuyStopPoint=400; minBuyPivotPoint=20; maxBuyPivotPoint=120; minSellStopPoint=300; maxSellStopPoint=400; minSellPivotPoint=20; maxSellPivotPoint=120; checkTrend=1;

https://c.mql5.com/31/542/blackpink-ea-15m-screen-9708.png ]

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2020.12.02 23:45 (2010.01.01 - 2020.12.03)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters orderSize=1; profitFactor=3; holdHour=12; orderPauseTimer=3600; minBuyStopPoint=300; maxBuyStopPoint=400; minBuyPivotPoint=20; maxBuyPivotPoint=120; minSellStopPoint=300; maxSellStopPoint=400; minSellPivotPoint=20; maxSellPivotPoint=120; checkTrend=1;
Bars in test 271399 Ticks modelled 175748966 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread Current (12)
Total net profit 18678.00 Gross profit 65368.00 Gross loss -46690.00
Profit factor 1.40 Expected payoff 59.87
Absolute drawdown 2346.00 Maximal drawdown 3107.00 (11.60%) Relative drawdown 26.44% (2751.00)
Total trades 312 Short positions (won %) 147 (50.34%) Long positions (won %) 165 (47.88%)
Profit trades (% of total) 153 (49.04%) Loss trades (% of total) 159 (50.96%)
Largest profit trade 1003.00 loss trade -400.00
Average profit trade 427.24 loss trade -293.65
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 8 (4187.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-1901.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 4187.00 (8) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1901.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2


INPUT VARIABLE SUGGESTED (11/2020)

EURUSD 15M Chart

orderSize  = 1;

profitFactor = 3;

holdHour = 12;

orderPauseTimer = 3600;

minBuyStopPoint = 350;

maxBuyStopPoint = 450;

minBuyPivotPoint = 20;

maxBuyPivotPoint = 120;

minSellStopPoint = 300;

maxSellStopPoint = 400;

minSellPivotPoint = 20;

maxSellPivotPoint = 120;

checkTrend = 1;  

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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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