WHY USE BLACKPINK EA 15M

Non-Scalper, back test with 10 years EURUSD 15M Chart. 10 years trade EURUSD 15M, total 312 trades gives a result ROI 190% with orderSize = 1.0. (Increment of orderSize can give more ROI). Day Trade strategy looking entry point for both uptrend and downtrend market. STOP LOSS value will be set on every open positions. BLACKPINK EA 15M is consider as a conservative short trend forex strategy that give a stable profit for long run.



Contact Email

forex.gurulite@gmail.com





STRATEGY EXPLANATION

The trade rule behind Blackpink EA 15M, we use our winning formula to decide the buy or sell

Trend

Blackpink EA 15M takes multiple combination trend indicators to decide whether the system looks for buy or sell entry points.

Entry Point

After the trend is decided, the system refers to Parabolic SAR as the main indicator to decide the entry point.

Stop Loss & Target Profit

The stop loss will be the pivot point of the Parabolic SAR and the initial target profit will be the Stop Loss Point x profitFactor. For every position open will have a fixed Stop Loss Point to keep your portfolio safe and your account will not wipe out all money in a single loss position. Blackpink EA 15M consider a relevant conservative model to look for long run profit compare to other risky model.

Reduction Target Profit

Target Profit will be re-adjust over time to reduce the unnecessary loss or take profit when the market is less strength to continue the trends. holdHour is the maximum period hold for the open position. For every hour passed, the profit factor will be revised and new target profit will be set. After the max holdHour Blackpink EA will execute a close order for the open position opened.





IMPORTANT NOTICE

1. BLACKPINK EA DO NOT TRADE ON FRIDAY.

2. LATEST STABLE VERSION: V12.3

3. DOWNLOAD THESE VARIABLE INPUTS TO USE BLACKPINK EA. [ https://c.mql5.com/31/543/blackpink_ea_15m_300_400.set ]





BACKTEST RESULT

This strategy is backtest with EURUSD 15m chart from 2010 to 2020 with these parameters:

orderSize=1; profitFactor=3; holdHour=12; orderPauseTimer=3600; minBuyStopPoint=300; maxBuyStopPoint=400; minBuyPivotPoint=20; maxBuyPivotPoint=120; minSellStopPoint=300; maxSellStopPoint=400; minSellPivotPoint=20; maxSellPivotPoint=120; checkTrend=1;

[ https://c.mql5.com/31/542/blackpink-ea-15m-screen-9708.png ]

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2020.12.02 23:45 (2010.01.01 - 2020.12.03) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters orderSize=1; profitFactor=3; holdHour=12; orderPauseTimer=3600; minBuyStopPoint=300; maxBuyStopPoint=400; minBuyPivotPoint=20; maxBuyPivotPoint=120; minSellStopPoint=300; maxSellStopPoint=400; minSellPivotPoint=20; maxSellPivotPoint=120; checkTrend=1; Bars in test 271399 Ticks modelled 175748966 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread Current (12) Total net profit 18678.00 Gross profit 65368.00 Gross loss -46690.00 Profit factor 1.40 Expected payoff 59.87 Absolute drawdown 2346.00 Maximal drawdown 3107.00 (11.60%) Relative drawdown 26.44% (2751.00) Total trades 312 Short positions (won %) 147 (50.34%) Long positions (won %) 165 (47.88%) Profit trades (% of total) 153 (49.04%) Loss trades (% of total) 159 (50.96%) Largest profit trade 1003.00 loss trade -400.00 Average profit trade 427.24 loss trade -293.65 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 8 (4187.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-1901.00) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 4187.00 (8) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1901.00 (6) Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2





INPUT VARIABLE SUGGESTED (11/2020)

EURUSD 15M Chart