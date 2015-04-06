Gold Scalper Intraday
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Intraday scalper for gold, which works on the breakout system of resistance lines. The robot calculates price support and resistance points using mathematical models, after which it determines the trend and its strength. When the data is collected, the robot places two pending orders in different directions. After triggering one of the orders, the robot automatically deletes the remaining pending order. The robot accompanies the current order, which is open, with the help of a TrailingStop, constantly tightening the StopLoss following the price movement. Lot size for each transaction is specified by traders manually. The robot trades on all timeframes. Download the demo version of the robot from this site, launch the strategy tester and test the robot on the XAUUSD pair.
Trading recommendations:
- any timeframe.
- Pair XAUUSD (GOLD)
- minimum deposit 500$
- the maximum recommended spread is up to 20 pips.
Robot Advantages:
- average drawdown up to 4%
- Profit factor on average 6.8
- does not use martingale
- each trade is accompanied by a StopLoss
- does not use a grid.
- controls the maximum drawdown, to protect the deposit
- number of profitable trades on average 75%
- trades with a fixed lot
- trades according to the level breakout strategy
Robot settings:
- period_iEnvelopes - the period of the iEnvelopes indicator that the robot uses to analyze the market.
- deviation - deviation of the iEnvelopes indicator.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
- StopLoss - stop loss size in points.
- lots - fixed lot size for each trade.
- start_time - start time of the robot trading. By default, the robot starts trading at 7 am.
- finish_time - trade completion time. By default, the robot stops trading at 10 pm.
- Magic - a unique magic number.
- Comments - comments to opened orders.