Gold Scalper Intraday

Intraday scalper for gold , which works on the breakout system of resistance lines. The robot calculates price support and resistance points using mathematical models, after which it determines the trend and its strength. When the data is collected, the robot places two pending orders in different directions. After triggering one of the orders, the robot automatically deletes the remaining pending order. The robot accompanies the current order, which is open, with the help of a TrailingStop, constantly tightening the StopLoss following the price movement. Lot size for each transaction is specified by traders manually. The robot trades on all timeframes. Download the demo version of the robot from this site, launch the strategy tester and test the robot on the XAUUSD pair.





Trading recommendations:

any timeframe.

Pair XAUUSD (GOLD)

minimum deposit 500$

the maximum recommended spread is up to 20 pips.

Robot Advantages:

average drawdown up to 4%

Profit factor on average 6.8

does not use martingale

each trade is accompanied by a StopLoss

does not use a grid.

controls the maximum drawdown, to protect the deposit

number of profitable trades on average 75%

trades with a fixed lot

trades according to the level breakout strategy

Robot settings: