CRAZZ Winter EA

  • Experts
  • Low Chun Chiat
    Low Chun Chiat

    Low Chun Chiat

    CRAZZ EA is a fintech company. We believe that profitable EA shouldn't be expensive. We're here to provide free EA for everyone. Besides, we also provide VPS setup guide, free indicators and trading eBooks and more. Create a trading place for everyone.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

1. Intro:

Like the cold weather and freezing of winter, Crazz Winter EA’s open trades can be held for one day or TP within minutes. Aiming to have a high consistency and profitable amount, Crazz Winter EA is designed to trade with only two kinds of currency which are EURUSD and AUDUSD and there will only one trade open for each currency at the same time. With the combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index, it may detect and identify the current and following market trade. The EA has been tested live (real account instead of demo account) throughout the pandemic since early 2020 with a consistent earning result. 


The EA only work in live & demo account but do not work in backtest!!!


Here you can find Live Performance:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lowchunchiat95/seller


2. Intraday trade:

  • Broker: XM

  • Pair: EURUSD, AUDUSD

  • Working Timeframe: 15 mins, 30 mins

  • Min deposit: 100 USD

  • Min leverage 1:888

3. Features

  • Non-martingale.

  • Run in live during bad period (COVID 19 peak and also us president election)

  • Formula from a high profitable strategy.

  • Designed with Take Profit and Stop Loss for every trade.

  • Easy and convenient to install.

4. Settings

  • Magic Number: 12313

  • Trading Hour: GMT2/3

  • MA1 Period: 10

  • MA2 Period: 20

  • MA3 Period: 50

  • RSI1 Period: 14

  • RSI2 Period: 21


5. Crazz Winter - Investor Accounts

Account Number: 51959495

Investor Password: CrazzEA123

Server: XMGlobal-Demo 4


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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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