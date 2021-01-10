1. Intro:

Like the cold weather and freezing of winter, Crazz Winter EA’s open trades can be held for one day or TP within minutes. Aiming to have a high consistency and profitable amount, Crazz Winter EA is designed to trade with only two kinds of currency which are EURUSD and AUDUSD and there will only one trade open for each currency at the same time. With the combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index, it may detect and identify the current and following market trade. The EA has been tested live (real account instead of demo account) throughout the pandemic since early 2020 with a consistent earning result.





The EA only work in live & demo account but do not work in backtest!!!





Here you can find Live Performance:



https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lowchunchiat95/seller





2. Intraday trade:

Broker: XM

Pair: EURUSD, AUDUSD

Working Timeframe: 15 mins, 30 mins

Min deposit: 100 USD

Min leverage 1:888





3. Features

Non-martingale.

Run in live during bad period (COVID 19 peak and also us president election)

Formula from a high profitable strategy.

Designed with Take Profit and Stop Loss for every trade.

Easy and convenient to install.





4. Settings Magic Number: 12313

Trading Hour: GMT2/3

MA1 Period: 10

MA2 Period: 20

MA3 Period: 50

RSI1 Period: 14

RSI2 Period: 21





5. Crazz Winter - Investor Accounts

Account Number: 51959495

Investor Password: CrazzEA123

Server: XMGlobal-Demo 4



