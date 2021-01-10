CRAZZ Winter EA
- Experts
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Low Chun ChiatCRAZZ EA is a fintech company. We believe that profitable EA shouldn't be expensive. We're here to provide free EA for everyone. Besides, we also provide VPS setup guide, free indicators and trading eBooks and more. Create a trading place for everyone.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
1. Intro:
Like the cold weather and freezing of winter, Crazz Winter EA’s open trades can be held for one day or TP within minutes. Aiming to have a high consistency and profitable amount, Crazz Winter EA is designed to trade with only two kinds of currency which are EURUSD and AUDUSD and there will only one trade open for each currency at the same time. With the combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index, it may detect and identify the current and following market trade. The EA has been tested live (real account instead of demo account) throughout the pandemic since early 2020 with a consistent earning result.
The EA only work in live & demo account but do not work in backtest!!!
Here you can find Live Performance:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lowchunchiat95/seller
2. Intraday trade:
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Broker: XM
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Pair: EURUSD, AUDUSD
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Working Timeframe: 15 mins, 30 mins
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Min deposit: 100 USD
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Min leverage 1:888
3. Features
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Non-martingale.
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Run in live during bad period (COVID 19 peak and also us president election)
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Formula from a high profitable strategy.
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Designed with Take Profit and Stop Loss for every trade.
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Easy and convenient to install.
4. Settings
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Magic Number: 12313
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Trading Hour: GMT2/3
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MA1 Period: 10
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MA2 Period: 20
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MA3 Period: 50
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RSI1 Period: 14
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RSI2 Period: 21
5. Crazz Winter - Investor Accounts
Account Number: 51959495
Investor Password: CrazzEA123
Server: XMGlobal-Demo 4