Currency Strength Gauge incicator





The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market.

Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends.

You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.

-To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points, indicator levels are set.

-To check the strength of currencies in a specific time-frame, you can easily adjust it in the indicator parameters.

Indicator Parameters:



Suffix: If your broker's symbols have a suffix, enter it in the suffix (which is case sensitive).

Gold Symbol: If the Gold symbol in your broker has another name, enter its name in the parameters . For example, if gold symbol in your broker is “GOLD” Write GOLD instead of XAUUSD .

History Calculation: The N last candles that you want the indicator to consider those.

Segmentation: Adjust it if you want the indicator calculate currencies strength in a particular frame.



