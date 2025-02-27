Currency Strength Gauge
- Indicators
- Mihails Babuskins
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 27 February 2025
- Activations: 10
Currency Strength Gauge incicator
The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market.
Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends.
You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.
-To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points, indicator levels are set.
-To check the strength of currencies in a specific time-frame, you can easily adjust it in the indicator parameters.
Indicator Parameters:
- Suffix: If your broker's symbols have a suffix, enter it in the suffix (which is case sensitive).
- Gold Symbol: If the Gold symbol in your broker has another name, enter its name in the parameters. For example, if gold symbol in your broker is “GOLD” Write GOLD instead of XAUUSD.
- History Calculation: The N last candles that you want the indicator to consider those.
- Segmentation: Adjust it if you want the indicator calculate currencies strength in a particular frame.