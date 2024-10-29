Trend overview

Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend

This tool is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI, Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index.

The alerts option will help you not to miss the beginning of the trend.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs.

    Settings:

    • Calculated bar: either the current (floating), or previous (closed).
    • 9 major TFs are available: each can optionally be turned on/off.

    • Stochastic Indicator
      • %K line Period;
      • %D line Period;
      • Slowing value;
    • RSI Indicator:
      • Fast Period;
      • Slow Period;
    • Visualization settings:
      • Colors: for Buy, Sell and Neutral signals;
      • Font size, distance multiplier;
    • Alerts settings: email / terminal / push (mobile);

      The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

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      Currency Strength Wizard MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Talal N Z Aljarusha
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      4.91 (23)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      5 (3)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      5 (1)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Daily Pips Target
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Gap indicator
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Market information
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Market information and detailed statistics: analysis of volatility and price bars. Check out my  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Specify any currency pair/trading instrument to get information: Market information: Current spread; Swap for long positions (buys); Swap for short positions (sells); Select a time frame and number of periods to analyze price changes: Average volatility; Maximum volatility; Minimum volatility; Maximum
      Market watch list
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Monitor your favorite Symbols Multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |   MT5 version This tool opens in a separate window: it can be moved (drag anywhere), and minimized [v]. You can adjust the Watchlist on the panel: Click [edit list] to add / remove the Symbols from the Watchlist. Calculated value: it may either be the last [closed bar], or the current [floating bar]. Select the [timeframe] for calculation. There are 2 types of
      Multi Timeframe
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
      The indicator helps you to analyze 3 different Time Intervals on a single screen: so that you can see the overall price action. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the initial settings you can configure: TimeFrame 1; TimeFrame 2; TimeFrame 3; The number of bars to be shown; Colors of bullish and bearish bars; Product file should be located in the 'Indicators' directoty.
      Trade statistics
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected time period Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  Gross profit Gross l
      Alert Levels PRO
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
      Manage trades
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart Check out my #1  Utility : 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |    Contact me  if you have any questions 1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL] Close all profitable trades [profits] Close all loosing trades [losses] Close all long trades (for buy) [long
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
      Future bar
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
      The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
      Weekday stats best entry
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
      Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
      Multi TF Charts
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
      Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
      Money Meter
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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