Marketfx Profile

A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal) devised by J. Peter Steidlmayer, a trader at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), ca 1959-1985. Steidlmayer was seeking a way to determine and to evaluate market value as it developed in the day time frame. The concept was to display price on a vertical axis against time on the horizontal, and the ensuing graphic generally is a bell shape--fatter at the middle prices, with activity trailing off and volume diminished at the extreme higher and lower prices. In this structure he recognized the 'normal', Gaussian distribution he had been introduced to in college statistics (3).


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Cycle identifer
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Support and resistance are the basic and widely used trading strategies in the financial trading world. The Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader is the best technical tool for identifying potential areas of a support or resistance zone. The indicator is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically scans through different timeframes for support&resistance zones. It displays lines of the support&resistance zones of a specified period in all the time frames. This implies that the indi
ATR system 17
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
System 17 with ATR Strategy is a trend-Momentum system filtered by volatility. Averange true range is the indicator of volatility that I use as filter. Best time frame for this trading system is 30 min.   Currency pairs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY. Metarader Indicators: System 17 (trend following indicator with arrow buy and sell), this indicator is formed by moving average 12 period, close, Bollinger Bands period 8, deviation 0.75, Moving average 21
Turbo indictor
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
You have made a great decision to try this powerful indicator. The FX Turbo  is a supreme forex trading indicator that will help you achieve your financial goals on currency market. In this post you will learn how to use and trade with FX Turbo Marksman indicator. Recommended Timeframe This indicator was optimized for 1-hour timeframe but you can successfully use it on any timeframe as well. Generally speaking higher timeframes are for swing trading and and lower timeframes are for scalping.
Strong Levels
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
One of the most popular methods in technical analysis used by both institutional and retail traders is determining the resistance and support levels using the so-called Pivot Point, which in turn is the starting point when defining market sentiment as bullish or bearish. Resistance and support levels are distinguished for their ability to limit the appreciation/depreciation of a certain asset. The most-commonly used technical tools for determining resistance/support levels include: prior tops/bo
Candle Average
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Candlestick patterns have little value without the right   price action   context. If you’ve been studying candlestick formations, you must have heard this principle many times over. You cannot trade patterns in a vacuum. But what do we mean by   context ? It is an overall technical assessment that encompasses: The market’s trend Support and resistance structure Recent price formations Volatility It seems intimidating at first, but a simple trading indicator can help us out here - the   moving a
Trend cycle identification
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
A   cycle   is a recognizable price pattern or movement that occurs with some degree of regularity in a specific time period. The analysis of cycles shows us   support and resistance   that represent smart places to anticipate a reaction in the price of an asset, and therefore represent a basic tool in technical analysis. Cycle lengths are measured from trough to trough, the most stable portion of a cycle. The information you find on this page is useful to combine with   Elliott wave analysis .
Pivots indicator
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resistance and support levels are calculated and displayed above and below the Pivot Point.     and below the Pivot Point.
Auto S and R
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
The best way to identify the target price is to identify the support and resistance points. The support and resistance (S&R) are specific price points on a chart expected to attract the maximum amount of either buying or selling. The support price is a price at which one can expect more buyers than sellers. Likewise, the resistance price is a price at which one can expect more sellers than buyers.
Instantaneous cycle identifier
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
This is first public release of detector code entitled "Enhanced Instantaneous Cycle Period" for PSv4.0 I built many months ago. Be forewarned, this is not an indicator, this is a detector to be used by ADVANCED developers to build futuristic indicators in Pine. The origins of this script come from a document by   Dr   . John   Ehlers   entitled "SIGNAL ANALYSIS CONCEPTS". You may find this using the NSA's reverse search engine "goggles", as I call it. John Ehlers' MESA used this measurement to
Intra Daily Range
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
The Intra Daily Range Projection indicator forecasts the current day’s price range on the basis of the previous day data. All calculations are based on the book “New Science of Technical Analysis” by Thomas R. DeMark. When you're analyzing investments, the trading range is a valuable analytical tool. The average trading range is the average distance between the high and the low over a specified period of time. You can calculate the average high-low range on a piece of paper, a spreadsheet, or
Phase Accumulation Adaptive Market Mode
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator is a Metatrader 5 (MT5) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.
OHLC Volume
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
OHLC Volume Histogram displays the difference between two streams of the  OHLC Volume volume indicator  as a colored histogram. There are no input parameters. Calculation: Histogram = StreamUP - StreamDN where: StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) UP_Coeff = High-Open DN_Coeff = Close-Low Volume - tick volume
On Screen MACD
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
What Is Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)? Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a   trend-following   momentum   indicator that shows the relationship between two   exponential moving averages (EMAs)   of a   security’s   price. The MACD line is calculated by subtracting the 26-period EMA from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD line is called the signal line, which is then plotted on top of the MACD line,
Slow Volume Strength Index
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
“Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index” shows data of three  SVSI  indicators from different timeframes on the current chart. The indicator has nine adjustable parameters: EMA period  – EMA SVSI calculation period Smoothing  – SVSI smoothing period Overbought  – overbought level Middle  – middle line Oversold  – oversold level Drawing mode  – indicator drawing type Steps  – as a ladder Slope  – sloping lines First SVSI timeframe  – the timeframe of the first SVSI Second SVSI timeframe  – th
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