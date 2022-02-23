ScalperGhost
- Experts
- Agus Wahyu Pratomo
- Version: 7.5
- Updated: 1 February 2023
EA SCALPER GHOST PRO
Tis EA use More than one pair to reduce risk. Right now im using 13 pair at the same time
Free Version Limited Use Lot Size : 0.01
Cant use AutoCompound Feature
There are 2 options for using the Time Frame, namely M5 and M15. Please choose one according to your taste or use both to diversify risks:
Settings Options:
🔰TF M5
Pair : Please use all pairs together (11 PAIRS)
USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURUSD, , AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD
🔰TF M15
Pair : Please use all pairs together (6 PAIRS)
EURAUD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURCAD, AUDCAD, USDJPY
USE SETFILE ON EACH PAIR INSTALLED. DOWNLOAD HERE
Example of using lots based on capital/balance
🔸 If the capital is 100
I use the M5 Lot 0.01 (11 pairs)
If M15 uses Lot 0.02 (6 pairs)
Account type : ECN/RAW/PRO or Low spread account type is recommended. Usually the account has a broker's commission
Important Stuff
- Use low spread broker especialy broker that DO NOT DO ULTRA WIDDEN spread at opening market (00.00 server time)
- Best suggest use ECN/RAW/Pro Type Account with low spread (usualy it has commision)
- USE M5 OR M15 TIME FRAME (You may try another Time Frame)
- Can start from $50 balance or lower with 0.01 Lot.
- Not using GRID, Martingale, Averaging or other dangerous system
- Single Entry EA with Take Profit and Stop Loss
- Support Compounding System
EA PARAMETER
- MagicNumber : Make sure its different to each other when using same PAIR in different TIME FRAME
- Set True To Activate Limit Order : For using Limit Order (Full Strategy) set TRUE
- One Trade Per Day : Only Allow one trade per Day
- No Start Trade On Friday : True (EA will Not Start Trade on Friday)
- AutoCompound Lot : true (if Activated Compound System)
- Incremental Equity For Auto Compound : This is use when activating AutoCompound Lot
- Base Lot : Lots (If using $50 maybe you can change to 0.1 is up to you. Just backtest it)
- Regular StopLoss : 15 (default) Do your own experiment (If using Hidden StopLoss will Deactivate this function)
- Hidden TakeProfit : If Set "0" then will be using TakeProfit base on EA Indicator
- Hidden StopLoss : If Set "0" then will be using Regular StopLoss (If this filled will Deactivate Regular StopLoss)
- Dynamic Take Profit : True (Activate Auto Take Profit using Expert Advisor AI)==>> You may turn OFF this parameter if wanna using pure original 3.2 Version
- Slippage : Slippage
- SpreadFilter : Protect EA runs when Spread Widden Dont fill to litle
- Force Close Only Profit Position At RollOver (Allday): True to Activate
- Force Close Profit Only At Weekend AT RollOver : True to Activate
- Use StopLoss Change : True Will Activate Change in Stop Loss Start at Spesific Time
- Start StopLoss Change (Server Time) : Time to Start above function
- Change StopLoss In Pips (Hidden) : New Stop Loss
- Only If Spread Below : 15 (default)
- Use This Setfile : Multipair Setup (Very Recommended)
- This setup is for Minimum Balance %50 or $100. Change lot size according to your balance
Warning :
- Using Hidden TakeProfit & Hidden StopLoss will deactivate Regular StopLoss also Deactivate AutoTake Profit by EA Indicator
- If wanna using Pure Hidden TakeProfit & Hidden StopLoss then disabled Dynamic by set it false. If set true then Take Profit will use first position knock the target (2 of them will work till one get hit)
Disclaimer
Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.
Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea
