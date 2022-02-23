ScalperGhost

EA SCALPER GHOST PRO



This is single Entry type EA. It use smart alghoritme to detect market movement. It also use Stop loss and take profit . EA will not use any dangerous system like martingale, grid, averaging etc which can cause account blown in a second

Tis EA use More than one pair to reduce risk. Right now im using 13 pair at the same time

Free Version Limited Use Lot Size : 0.01 Cant use AutoCompound Feature

There are 2 options for using the Time Frame, namely M5 and M15. Please choose one according to your taste or use both to diversify risks: Settings Options: 🔰TF M5 Pair : Please use all pairs together (11 PAIRS) USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURUSD, , AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD

🔰TF M15 Pair : Please use all pairs together (6 PAIRS) EURAUD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURCAD, AUDCAD, USDJPY

USE SETFILE ON EACH PAIR INSTALLED. DOWNLOAD HERE Example of using lots based on capital/balance 🔸 If the capital is 100 I use the M5 Lot 0.01 (11 pairs) If M15 uses Lot 0.02 (6 pairs)

Account type : ECN/RAW/PRO or Low spread account type is recommended. Usually the account has a broker's commission Using Tickmill Pro Account: https://bit.ly/ProTickmill

Using Icmarkets Raw Account : https://bit.ly/RawICMarkets

Using TradingPro ScalpX Account : https://bit.ly/ScalpXTradingPro (The Best)

Using FusionMarket ZeroAccount : https://bit.ly/RegFusion

Using ECN Broker : Register Here (Best Choice)

Important Stuff

Use low spread broker especialy broker that DO NOT DO ULTRA WIDDEN spread at opening market (00.00 server time)

spread at opening market (00.00 server time) Best suggest use ECN/RAW/Pro Type Account with low spread (usualy it has commision)

USE M5 OR M15 TIME FRAME (You may try another Time Frame)

Can start from $50 balance or lower with 0.01 Lot.

Not using GRID, Martingale, Averaging or other dangerous system

Single Entry EA with Take Profit and Stop Loss

with Take Profit and Stop Loss Support Compounding System

EA PARAMETER MagicNumber : Make sure its different to each other when using same PAIR in different TIME FRAME

Set True To Activate Limit Order : For using Limit Order (Full Strategy) set TRUE

TRUE One Trade Per Day : Only Allow one trade per Day

No Start Trade On Friday : True (EA will Not Start Trade on Friday)

AutoCompound Lot : true (if Activated Compound System)

Incremental Equity For Auto Compound : This is use when activating AutoCompound Lot

AutoCompound Lot Base Lot : Lots (If using $50 maybe you can change to 0.1 is up to you. Just backtest it)

(If using $50 maybe you can change to 0.1 is up to you. Just backtest it) Regular StopLoss : 15 (default) Do your own experiment (If using Hidden StopLoss will Deactivate this function)

Hidden TakeProfit : If Set "0" then will be using TakeProfit base on EA Indicator

Hidden StopLoss : If Set "0" then will be using Regular StopLoss (If this filled will Deactivate Regular StopLoss)

If Set "0" then will be using Regular StopLoss (If this filled will Deactivate Regular StopLoss) Dynamic Take Profit : True (Activate Auto Take Profit using Expert Advisor AI)==>> You may turn OFF this parameter if wanna using pure original 3.2 Version

Slippage : Slippage

SpreadFilter : Protect EA runs when Spread Widden Dont fill to litle

Force Close Only Profit Position At RollOver (Allday): True to Activate

Force Close Profit Only At Weekend AT RollOver : True to Activate

Use StopLoss Change : True Will Activate Change in Stop Loss Start at Spesific Time

Start StopLoss Change (Server Time) : Time to Start above function

Change StopLoss In Pips (Hidden) : New Stop Loss

Only If Spread Below : 15 (default) Use This Setfile : Multipair Setup (Very Recommended)

Use This Setfile : Multipair Setup (Very Recommended) This setup is for Minimum Balance %50 or $100. Change lot size according to your balance Warning : Using Hidden TakeProfit & Hidden StopLoss will deactivate Regular StopLoss also Deactivate AutoTake Profit by EA Indicator

If wanna using Pure Hidden TakeProfit & Hidden StopLoss then disabled Dynamic by set it false. If set true then Take Profit will use first position knock the target (2 of them will work till one get hit) Disclaimer Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA. Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea



