Donar EA

Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive trading time windows
  • Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both)
  • Robust risk management
  • Dynamic lot sizing
  • Comprehensive performance tracking

Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry and exit, with built-in safeguards to protect trading capital and optimize potential returns. It allows precise control over trading parameters, enabling traders to fine-tune the strategy to their specific market conditions and risk tolerance.

Recommended Usage:

  • Suitable for traders seeking automated, rule-based trading
  • Requires thorough backtesting and optimization
  • Recommend starting with conservative settings



Symbol XAUSD
Timeframe  5 min or higher
 Capital  4000$,
Cent account 400$
Account type  any


Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD
Timeframe 5 min or higher
Capital 200$
Account type any

Setfiles EURUSD, GBPUSD

Risk Settings:

  • Lot Size Mode 

    • Controls how position sizes are calculated
    • FIXED: Uses the exact lot size specified in Lotsize
    • BALANCE: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance using BalanceIncrement

  • Lot Size

    • When in FIXED mode, this is the exact trading volume used
    • Default is 0.01 lots (1 micro lot)
    • Only used directly in fixed mode

  • Lotsize per Balance 

    • Used in BALANCE mode to calculate position sizing
    • Formula: (Account Balance ÷ BalanceIncrement) × Fixed Lot Size
    • Example: With BalanceIncrement=2000 and Lotsize=0.01:
      • At $2000 balance: 0.01 lots
      • At $4000 balance: 0.02 lots
      • At $6000 balance: 0.03 lots

  • Maximum Drawdown % 

    • Monitors account equity drops from initial balance
    • If drawdown exceeds this percentage, closes all positions
    • Disabled when set to 0
    • Example: If set to 10%, closes all trades if account drops 10% from starting balance

  • Maximum Spread Check 

    • Controls whether the EA monitors the spread
    • When enabled, prevents trading when spread exceeds MaxSpread
    • Helps avoid trading in poor market conditions

  • Maximum Spread 

    • Maximum allowed difference between bid and ask prices
    • Measured in points
    • EA won't open new positions if spread exceeds this value
    • Only active if UseMaxSpread is true

EA Trade Settings:

  • Step Distance in Pips 

    • Controls the minimum price movement needed for new trade entry
    • Used for grid trading strategy
    • Example: If set to 35, new trades only open after 35 pip movement from previous price

  • Time Window within Trades 

    • Defines a time window during which the EA looks for trading opportunities after recording a reference price
    • When this window starts, the EA records the current price as a reference
    • During this time window:
    • If price moves up by PipsStep pips from reference, triggers a buy signal
    • If price moves down by PipsStep pips from reference, triggers a sell signal
    • When the time window expires, EA resets by taking a new reference price
    • Essentially creates a "decision period" where the EA watches for significant price movements from a fixed reference point
    • Each new window starts with a fresh reference price, preventing stale price comparisons
    • Works in conjunction with PipsStep to identify trading opportunities based on price movement within a specific timeframe

  • Take Profit 

    • Target profit level for trades
    • Used to calculate when to close profitable positions
    • Based on total profit across all open positions

  • Trailing Step 

    • Distance for trailing stop movements
    • How far the trailing stop follows the price
    • Helps lock in profits while letting winners run

  • Trailing Start 

    • Minimum profit needed before trailing stop activates
    • Prevents trailing stop from activating too early
    • Measured in pips/points

Time Settings:

  • Starting Time 

    • Hour when EA begins trading (24-hour format)
    • EA won't open new positions before this time

  • End Time 

    • Hour when EA stops trading (24-hour format)
    • EA won't open new positions after this time

Miscellaneous Settings:

  • Magic Number 

    • Unique identifier for this EA's trades
    • Used to distinguish trades from different EAs/strategies
    • Important for managing multiple EAs on same account

  • Show Info Box 

    • Controls visibility of information dashboard
    • Shows real-time statistics when enabled
    • Displays balance, equity, profits, etc.

  • Code Execution Speed 

    • Controls how often the EA updates (in milliseconds)

  • Comment 

    • Text label attached to all trades
    • Used for identifying trades in platform


This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided "as is" without any warranties or guarantees of any kind, either expressed or implied. The use of this EA is at your own risk.
  1. No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading in the forex market involves substantial risk and there is always the potential for loss.
  2. User Responsibility: The user is solely responsible for any trading decisions made using this EA. It is strongly recommended to thoroughly test the EA on a demo account before using it with real funds.
  3. Market Volatility: Forex markets can be highly volatile and unpredictable. This EA may not perform as expected under all market conditions.
  4. Technical Issues: The EA may be subject to technical failures, delays, or errors. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred due to such issues.
  5. No Financial Advice: This EA does not constitute financial advice. Users should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.











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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Belenus EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
The Belenus EA employs a straightforward yet effective strategy based on a fundamental economic principle. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA capitalizes on the simplicity of long-term economic growth. The strategy rests on the historical trend of global economic expansion, which has consistently benefited certain financial instruments like index or stock CFDs. However, the challenge lies in capturing this growth while avoiding substantial overnight holding costs imposed by br
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