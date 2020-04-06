MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core

MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI.

While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries.

This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tested logic, real trading conditions, and no shortcuts.

Optimized Setup: Symbol & timeframe as defined in the inputs (scalping conditions apply)

Recommended Account: RoboForex Cent Account with 0.0001 lot capability

Why MATrader QuickScalper?

MATrader QuickScalper is built for traders who prefer:

Short trade cycles instead of long exposure

Clean scalping logic without random overtrading

Strict execution discipline

Smart lot handling on cent accounts

It is not a copy of MATrader AI and not a simplified version. It is a different strategy, designed to complement the MATrader ecosystem.

Critical Setup for Proper Functionality To ensure MATrader QuickScalper behaves exactly as intended, the following setup is required: [1] Broker & Account Type: MATrader QuickScalper is optimized specifically for RoboForex Cent Accounts. Different brokers use different spreads, execution models, and pricing feeds. This directly affects scalping strategies. [2] Use Code "KXTL": When opening your RoboForex Cent Account, enter the code "KXTL". This unlocks essential trading conditions: • Ability to trade from 0.0001 lots instead of 0.01 • Lower spreads due to our exclusive VIP partnership • Proper cost structure for scalping strategies [3] Why This Matters: MATrader QuickScalper was tuned and tested under RoboForex + KXTL conditions. Using different conditions changes the strategy environment itself. [4] Support Policy: Support is provided only for setups that follow the recommended conditions.

Benefits of Being a Member of the KXTL Marc Albrecht Trading Community



• Ability to trade 0.0001 lots on Cent accounts

• Reduced spreads via our VIP partnership with RoboForex

• Cashback programs (broker dependent)

• Free VPS access (conditions apply)

• Access to exclusive community tools and signals



Community Advantage:

KXTL members receive access to all our Expert Advisors at no additional cost, including MATrader QuickScalper.

This represents a saving of up to $299 compared to purchasing each EA separately.

MATrader QuickScalper is listed on MQL5 as a standalone product. Inside the KXTL community, it is treated as part of the ecosystem.

EA Settings Explained

MATrader QuickScalper works with default settings and does not require optimization. Advanced users can fine-tune behavior using the available inputs.

MATScalper – Master switch to enable or disable the scalping logic

– Master switch to enable or disable the scalping logic USEnewsFilter – Internal volatility protection to avoid unstable conditions

Money Management

MM – Enables balance-based lot scaling

– Enables balance-based lot scaling Lots – Fixed lot size or scaling base value

– Fixed lot size or scaling base value LotExponent – Controls how lot size increases if additional positions are used

– Controls how lot size increases if additional positions are used MaxLots – Hard safety cap for maximum exposure

Profit & Trade Management

TakeProfit – Core profit target logic

– Core profit target logic UseEquityStop – Equity-based protection layer

– Equity-based protection layer TotalEquityRisk – Defines how the EA manages deeper cycles

Advanced Trailing Logic

HiLo Trailing (primary and recommended)

Optional Engine 15 & Engine 16 trailing modules for experienced users

Weekend Protection

Friday close logic

Monday delayed start logic

How to Start

[1] Open a RoboForex Cent account using code KXTL

[2] Attach MATrader QuickScalper to the recommended symbol/timeframe

[3] Use default settings or adjust carefully

Final Words

MATrader QuickScalper is built for traders who value precision, structure, and execution quality.

No shortcuts. No gimmicks. Just a focused scalping strategy built on real trading conditions.

If you already trust MATrader, MATrader QuickScalper will feel familiar — just faster.

We appreciate every review and every trader who takes the time to test our work properly.

