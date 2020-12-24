Project Tiptop


⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  T I P T O P   ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tiptop is a trend following Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis and algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement and closing price. Same logic with "Volatility Watcher". For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method and implement the cut-losses-and-let-the-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are huge ones. 

    


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • This EA must be executed with true ECN account only with a maximum spread of only 3 pips (30 points) most of the time. Micro account with 0.01 lotsize is ideal.
  • Forward test is the best test method you can do to know the real capability of the EA. This expert advisor can not be fully back-tested because it trades 29 pairs simultaneously. It includes Gold.
  • You can not run this EA with other EAs in a single account. It will affect margin calculation.
  • If you encounter any issue, do not message me privately. Report issue in the "Comments" section instead, so that other users with the same issue will see the answer and solution. 
  • Run the EA 24/5 even if it opens trades only in London and NY sessions. Some trades may be still open after the NY session. You need to wait for it to close for hours or days.


💎💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 💎

  • Entry Plan: Bars and Closed Price analysis. I call it "Precise Prediction". This is a very advanced strategy that you can not find elsewhere even in the Internet. In the near future I will make a book about this topic. Please wait for it. The basic is "Volatility Watcher". Click here to know what it is. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475
  • Exit Plan: Sequence Method is used (or Cycle Method). Basic discussion of this can be found in the Book. "Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading". Which you can get a free digital version (ebook) if you are one of the 30 buyers (not rent) of the paid version of this EA. Completion of the revised version of the book will be in the middle of year 2021. You will also get that latest one as soon as it is out.
  • It checks 29 currency pairs simultaneously and open orders if there is a possible opportunity.
  • The EA opens trades only during London Session & New York Session.
  • Proper Stop-Loss is used for maximum protection. More importantly it has a hidden Stop-Loss that cuts your loss to the minimum possible. If Stop-Loss is not hit, most likely it runs on the trend with the profit. 

💎💎  A P P L I C A T I O N  💎 💎

  • Attach the EA into one chart only, at EURUSD on D1 timeframe. It automatically scan all 29 pairs right away.
  • Initial capital should NOT be below $1000. $3,000 or more is recommended.

💎💎  M O N E Y  M A N A G E M E N T  F O R M U L A  💎 💎


Please see Params

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize

For example, if MM = 1000 it means for every $1000 of the fund, a 0.01 (Base Lotsize) is used for trading.


💎💎  P A R A M E T E R S  💎 💎

  • Money Management: Use to divide the Account Balance then to be multiplied with the base Lotsize.
  • Base Lotsize: Lotsize value use for final lotsize to  be used for each trade.
  • Stop Loss in Points: Use range from 50 to 1,500 points. Depending on your backtest. Or you may stick with the default value if you are using ECN micro account.
  • Analysis Mode: Use range from 50 to 300. This is a proprietary analysis. Better if you use the default value.
  • Trail Stop in Points: Distance of the trail-stop once it is activated. Use default value. Unless your broker has huge spread.
  • TS Target Profit % per Trade: If a trade reaches a positive value of the percentage of the balance, trail stop will be activated. Use default value.
  • Margin Limit: If free margin percentage available is above the value of this parameter, the EA will open a trade.
  • Cycle Target: Partial profit target to protect equity.
  • Start Time: Start of London Session. The default value uses a server timezone of GMT+2. Adjust this to your brokers timezone. 
  • End Time: Few hours before NY Session closing. The default value uses a server timezone of GMT+2. Adjust this to your brokers timezone. 


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Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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Lee Samson
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
EA Black Dragon
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Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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