Project Tiptop
- Experts
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 83.0
- Updated: 24 December 2020
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⚡⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡⚡
- This EA must be executed with true ECN account only with a maximum spread of only 3 pips (30 points) most of the time. Micro account with 0.01 lotsize is ideal.
- Forward test is the best test method you can do to know the real capability of the EA. This expert advisor can not be fully back-tested because it trades 29 pairs simultaneously. It includes Gold.
- You can not run this EA with other EAs in a single account. It will affect margin calculation.
- If you encounter any issue, do not message me privately. Report issue in the "Comments" section instead, so that other users with the same issue will see the answer and solution.
- Run the EA 24/5 even if it opens trades only in London and NY sessions. Some trades may be still open after the NY session. You need to wait for it to close for hours or days.
💎💎 F E A T U R E S 💎 💎
- Entry Plan: Bars and Closed Price analysis. I call it "Precise Prediction". This is a very advanced strategy that you can not find elsewhere even in the Internet. In the near future I will make a book about this topic. Please wait for it. The basic is "Volatility Watcher". Click here to know what it is. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475
- Exit Plan: Sequence Method is used (or Cycle Method). Basic discussion of this can be found in the Book. "Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading". Which you can get a free digital version (ebook) if you are one of the 30 buyers (not rent) of the paid version of this EA. Completion of the revised version of the book will be in the middle of year 2021. You will also get that latest one as soon as it is out.
- It checks 29 currency pairs simultaneously and open orders if there is a possible opportunity.
- The EA opens trades only during London Session & New York Session.
- Proper Stop-Loss is used for maximum protection. More importantly it has a hidden Stop-Loss that cuts your loss to the minimum possible. If Stop-Loss is not hit, most likely it runs on the trend with the profit.
💎💎 A P P L I C A T I O N 💎 💎
- Attach the EA into one chart only, at EURUSD on D1 timeframe. It automatically scan all 29 pairs right away.
- Initial capital should NOT be below $1000. $3,000 or more is recommended.
💎💎 M O N E Y M A N A G E M E N T F O R M U L A 💎 💎
Please see Params
Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize
For example, if MM = 1000 it means for every $1000 of the fund, a 0.01 (Base Lotsize) is used for trading.
💎💎 P A R A M E T E R S 💎 💎
- Money Management: Use to divide the Account Balance then to be multiplied with the base Lotsize.
- Base Lotsize: Lotsize value use for final lotsize to be used for each trade.
- Stop Loss in Points: Use range from 50 to 1,500 points. Depending on your backtest. Or you may stick with the default value if you are using ECN micro account.
- Analysis Mode: Use range from 50 to 300. This is a proprietary analysis. Better if you use the default value.
- Trail Stop in Points: Distance of the trail-stop once it is activated. Use default value. Unless your broker has huge spread.
- TS Target Profit % per Trade: If a trade reaches a positive value of the percentage of the balance, trail stop will be activated. Use default value.
- Margin Limit: If free margin percentage available is above the value of this parameter, the EA will open a trade.
- Cycle Target: Partial profit target to protect equity.
- Start Time: Start of London Session. The default value uses a server timezone of GMT+2. Adjust this to your brokers timezone.
- End Time: Few hours before NY Session closing. The default value uses a server timezone of GMT+2. Adjust this to your brokers timezone.