Big Chief Premium

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  B I G  C H I E F   P R E M I U M ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are huge ones. 


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • This EA must be executed with true ECN acct only w/ a maximum spread of only 3 pips (30 pts) most of the time. Micro acct with 0.01 LS is ideal.
  • Forward test is the best method you can do to know the real capability of the EA. This expert advisor can not be fully backtested because it trades 29 pairs simultaneously. It includes Gold.
  • You can not run this EA w/ other EAs in a single account. It will affect margin calculation.
  • If you encounter any issue, do not message me privately. Report issue in the Comment section instead, so that other users w/ the same issue will see the answer and solution. 
  • Run the EA 24/5. It opens trades in all sessions. Sometimes you need to wait for trades to close for hours or days.


💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 

  • Entry Plan: It uses an Ichimoku indicator with proprietary settings and maneuver that you can not find elsewhere even in the Internet. 
  • Exit Plan: Sequence Method is used (or Cycle Method). Basic discussion of this can be found in the Book. "Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading". Which you can get a free ebook version if you are one of the 30 buyers (not rent) of this paid version of the EA. Completion of the revised version of the book will be in the middle of year 2021. You will also get that latest one as soon as it is out.
  • It checks 29 currency pairs simultaneously & open orders if there is a possible opportunity.
  • The EA detects opportunity and opens trades 24/5.
  • Proper StopLoss is used for maximum protection.  At some point the EA may need to change your StopLoss settings automatically. If StopLoss is not hit, most likely it runs on the trend with a profit. 
  • Premium version trades more than the free version.


💎  A P P L I C A T I O N  💎 

  • On backtesting, use Gold.
  • On actual trading, attach the EA into one chart only, at EURUSD on D1 timeframe. It automatically scan all 29 pairs right away.
  • Initial capital should NOT be below $1000. $3,000 or more is recommended.


💎  S Y S T E M  R E Q U I R E M E N T S  💎 

  • Account Currency: Tested in USD.
  • Minimum Capital: US$1,000
  • Leverage: Maximum of 1:500. Not tested with other leverage. Use demo version to test with lower leverage.
  • Account Type: ECN, Micro Account with minimum lotsize of 0.01. 


💎  M O N E Y  M A N A G E M E N T  F O R M U L A  💎

Please see Params

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize

For example, if MM = 1000 it means for every $1000 of the fund, a 0.01 (Base Lotsize) is used for trading.


💎  P A R A M E T E R S  💎

  • Money Management #1: For the 1st strategy. Use to divide the Account Balance then to be multiplied with the base Lotsize.
  • Money Management #2: For the 2nd strategy.
  • Base Lotsize: LS value use for final LS to  be used for each trade.
  • Stop Loss in Points: Use range from 50 to 1,500 points. Depending on your backtest. Or you may stick with the default value if you are using ECN micro account.
  • Analysis Mode: Use range from 50 to 300. This is a proprietary analysis. Better if you use the default value.
  • Trail Stop in Points: Distance of the trail-stop once it is activated. Use default value. Unless your broker has huge spread.
  • TS Target Profit % per Trade: If a trade reaches a positive value of the percentage of the balance, trail stop will be activated. Use default value.
  • Margin Limit: If free margin percentage available is above the value of this parameter, the EA will open a trade.
  • Cycle Target: Partial profit target to protect equity.


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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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