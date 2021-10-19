Auto3M Lite MT4
- Experts
- Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
- Version: 2.46
- Updated: 13 January 2022
AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging
Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator
Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends.
Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell
The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS.
Feature
No martingale
Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
Trailing stop
Delete pending order automatic by interval time
Use buy stop and sell stop function for pending order
Trading Strategy
AUTO3M Lite MT4 trade on 9 currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY,GBPJPY
using pending order buy stop or sell stop only.
Stochastic oscillator is used for quotes analysis and analysis on new bar only.
When Stochastic main line more than 90 and Bid less then Upper band is prepare sell stop pending order.
When Stochastic main less than 20 and Ask more than Lower band is prepare buy stop pending order.
Follow buy stop when Stochastic main line more than Stochastic signal value.
Follow sell stop when Stochastic main line less then Stochastic signal value.
When Ask above position and more than stop level or Bid bellow position trailing stop work immediate
Export advisor test result
Having initial deposit 1,000$ have earned 43,701.31 $ on GBPUSD Day in period from December 10, 2015 to November 10, 2021Balance drawdown absolute : 42.20%, Balance drawdown maximum : 20.66%
Recommended
Timeframes: 4H, Day
Minimum balance 100 USD
Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100
ECN brokers recommended, for example: Weltrade, Pepperstone, FXPro, Exness
Initial setup
Lot : start at 0.01
Stop loss : per point
Take profit : per point
Stop loss fixed point : true = SL from point, false = SL from Bollinger bands
Trailing stop mode : Base on point or Base on stop limit
Trailing stop point : point in pip use with base on point
Trailing stop percent : multiple percent use with base on stop limit
Expiry time for pending order : Interval expiry time of pending order
Step : point between position use this value for trend
Addition point in case stop level = 0 : add this value for some broker have stop level is zero
For other questions, or any comment, set files or support for this EA, please contact me.
EXCELENTE EA, gana el doble de lo que pierde , felicitaciones , GRAN TRABAJO