Auto3M Lite MT4

3.8

AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging

Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator

Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends.

Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell

The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS.

Pro version MT4

Pro version MT5

Feature

No martingale

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Trailing stop

Delete pending order automatic by interval time

Use buy stop and sell stop function for pending order

Trading Strategy

AUTO3M Lite MT4 trade on 9 currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY,GBPJPY

using pending order buy stop or sell stop only.

Stochastic oscillator is used for quotes analysis and analysis on new bar only.

When Stochastic main line more than 90 and Bid less then Upper band is prepare sell stop pending order.

When Stochastic main less than 20 and Ask more than Lower band is prepare buy stop pending order.

Follow buy stop when Stochastic main line more than Stochastic signal value.

Follow sell stop when Stochastic main line less then Stochastic signal value.

When Ask above position and more than stop level or Bid bellow position trailing stop work immediate

Export advisor test result

Having initial deposit 1,000$ have earned 43,701.31 $ on GBPUSD Day in period from December 10, 2015 to November 10, 2021

Balance drawdown absolute : 42.20%, Balance drawdown maximum : 20.66%

Recommended

Timeframes:  4H, Day

Minimum balance 100 USD

Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100

ECN brokers recommended, for example: WeltradePepperstoneFXProExness


Initial setup

Lot : start at 0.01

Stop loss : per point

Take profit : per point

Stop loss fixed point : true = SL from point, false = SL from Bollinger bands

Trailing stop mode : Base on point or Base on stop limit

Trailing stop point : point in pip use with base on point

Trailing stop percent : multiple percent use with base on stop limit 

Expiry time for pending order : Interval expiry time of pending order

Step : point between position use this value for trend

Addition point in case stop level = 0 : add this value for some broker have stop level is zero

For other questions, or any comment, set files or support for this EA, please contact me.

Warning: Historical results cannot guarantee same results in the future

Reviews 7
IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 01:51 
 

EXCELENTE EA, gana el doble de lo que pierde , felicitaciones , GRAN TRABAJO

Mohamed H A Dabouqi
1585
Mohamed H A Dabouqi 2021.12.19 11:09 
 

After trying this expert advisor, I found it worthy of attention, and I thank Mr. Anucha Maneeyotin for this achievement. Of course, there are some loopholes, but it remains the best expert advisor. I have tried tens of thousands of expert advisors, but I found this expert advisor better than everyone else.

Forward MR Anucha Maneeyotin.

alexdak
24
alexdak 2023.01.17 07:12 
 

Hi ,thanks for provinding this good and free Ea ,how please to limit the number of order ? its working very good, but he is opening to many position in the same time , any solution to fix this please ?Thanks .

More from author
Auto3M Lite MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
4.75 (4)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
FREE
Auto3M Pro MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
3.33 (3)
Experts
Strategy Card: Auto 3M Pro MT5 Strategy Name: Auto 3M Pro MT5 – Trend-following strategy powered by Linear Regression and Multi-Indicator confirmation Core Strategy Cogo Hunter focuses on long-term trend analysis using Linear Regression combined with powerful technical indicators: EMA + SMA – Trend filtering MACD + RSI – Entry signal confirmation SAR + Fractals – Trend validation ATR – Dynamic SL/TP management CCI – Momentum insights A/D – Volume-based strength ️ Risk Ma
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
