L Hedger Scalper


⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R   ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.
    


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster.
  • You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only.
  • Use a minimum of $500 initial capital. Below this capital is very risky.
  • As much as possible do not change the parameters default values.  
  • In case you want to change some values of the parameters, please back-test first the EA to make sure it will run smooth with your broker's server. 
  • Do not run the EA with other EA in a single account. Otherwise, very risky.
  • Lower the value of the parameter "MM for GBPJPY" only if you want a more aggressive result. Bit don't decrease lower than 20.


💎💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 💎



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Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Utilities
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
Utilities
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
Trade With Analyst data
Oky Agus Setiawan
Utilities
Hello , Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics Being unique is the best strategy I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair I share this file as your trading analysis Contact me for Excel file T.me/MaxlumFX
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
Automated trading interface
Jinjian Xia
Utilities
Hello everyone, I would like to introduce an AI intelligent trading control strategy that combines Martin's position adding and opportunistic position adding strategies. The parameters can be changed at any time on the trading interface according to market changes, and a single strategy can also be activated. When the market is shaking, Martin's strategy can be activated, and opportunistic strategies can be activated when there is a possibility of a one-sided market. This greatly helps traders t
Magic calculation analyzer
Xiao Lin Zhu
Utilities
Magic Point Calculation System Support, resistance, target position... Use scientific calculations to help your trades Find the corresponding and low points Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points Enter the high and low points and calculate Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc. Pre-order and wait for the result Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of ext
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