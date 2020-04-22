L Hedger Scalper
- Utilities
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 53.1
- Updated: 22 April 2020
- Activations: 5
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⚡⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡⚡
- You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster.
- You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only.
- Use a minimum of $500 initial capital. Below this capital is very risky.
- As much as possible do not change the parameters default values.
- In case you want to change some values of the parameters, please back-test first the EA to make sure it will run smooth with your broker's server.
- Do not run the EA with other EA in a single account. Otherwise, very risky.
- Lower the value of the parameter "MM for GBPJPY" only if you want a more aggressive result. Bit don't decrease lower than 20.
💎💎 F E A T U R E S 💎 💎
- The Expert Advisor uses a proprietary counter-trend algorithms for the entry analysis and strategy.
- At positve price point, it uses a trailing stop to protect and maximize the profit.
- The foundation of the EA is based on one of the features of the DT Playbook strategy introduced in the e-book, Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading. Read it here... https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading