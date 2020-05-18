Buckeye Expert System

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This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may learn new tricks while you use and observe this system in action.

is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple currency trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement or volatility. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away.