Buckeye Expert System


⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐   B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M   ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐


This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may learn new tricks while you use and observe this system in action.

 BUCKEYE EXPERT SYSTEM is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple currency trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement or volatility. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. 
    


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

    • The system has complex algorithms that determine if the trade needs to have a tight stop-loss, stealth (hidden) stop-loss, or no stop-loss that cuts at a certain condition. Each trading style uses a unique money management method. Therefore you will see different lotsize values. Sometimes trades use small lotsizes and sometimes a bit bigger lotsizes depending on the strategy appropriate for each trading situation.
    • This expert advisor can not be fully back-tested because it trades 28 pairs simultaneously.
    • This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.

💎💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 💎

    • A scalping Expert Advisor.
    • It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
    • Uses two money management parameters. One for trades with Stop-Loss and another one for trades with NO Stop-Loss.
    • Different strategies for risk management implementation are used. Trades under high-volatility  needs a Stop-Loss. Trades on the event with clear general direction, no Stop-Loss is used but with a very much calculated risk and focused margin tracking to minimize losses. 
    • Easy to set up.
    • The foundation of the EA is based on one of the features of the DT Playbook strategy introduced in the e-book, Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading. Read it here... https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading

💎💎  A P P L I C A T I O N  💎 💎

    • This Expert Advisor is a plug-and-play system. You just need to attach it to your chart in MT4 platform and everything is on autopilot. 
    • Do not change the parameters as much as possible. In case you decide to change a parameter, be sure to backtest it with at least 2 years of data with 90% data quality.

💎💎  R E Q U I R E M E N T S  💎 💎

    • Fund deposit: Initial capital should NOT be below $200. $1,000 or more is recommended.
    • Symbols: This EA simultaneously analyzes and trades 28 pairs. But for best backtesting result use GBPJPY only.
    • Timeframe: H1
    • Leverage 1:500
    • Account type: True ECN only with 1 pip of spread or less.
    • Account currency: USD.
    • The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.  

💎💎   P A R A M E T E R S  💎 💎

    • Money Management for NO StopLoss - Default is 1000. Keep this parameter as high as possible. Below 1000 is not recommended.
    • Money Management for Trades with StopLoss - Default is 200. Lower than the default value is aggressive setting. Higher is conservative.
    • Base Lotsize - Default is 0.01. If the value you put here is lower than the minimum lotsize possible with your account, it will be replaced with that minimum value. Please see the Money Management Formula below to know how the trade lotsize is calculated.
    • Stop Loss in Points - Default is 300 points. The EA uses different exit strategies depending on the analysis of the trades. For the trades that use a visible Stop-Loss, this value is used.
    • Analysis Mode - Default value is 200. Lower is risky. Higher is more conservative. Always backtest if you change this.

💎💎   M O N E Y   M A N A G E M E N T   F O R M U L A   💎 💎

Please see Parameters

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize

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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Kirill Borovskii
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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lizhi fu
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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Jacques Scholtz Fourie
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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