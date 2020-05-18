Buckeye Expert System
- Experts
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 9.0
- Activations: 5
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⚡⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡⚡
- The system has complex algorithms that determine if the trade needs to have a tight stop-loss, stealth (hidden) stop-loss, or no stop-loss that cuts at a certain condition. Each trading style uses a unique money management method. Therefore you will see different lotsize values. Sometimes trades use small lotsizes and sometimes a bit bigger lotsizes depending on the strategy appropriate for each trading situation.
- This expert advisor can not be fully back-tested because it trades 28 pairs simultaneously.
- This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.
💎💎 F E A T U R E S 💎 💎
- A scalping Expert Advisor.
- It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
- Uses two money management parameters. One for trades with Stop-Loss and another one for trades with NO Stop-Loss.
- Different strategies for risk management implementation are used. Trades under high-volatility needs a Stop-Loss. Trades on the event with clear general direction, no Stop-Loss is used but with a very much calculated risk and focused margin tracking to minimize losses.
- Easy to set up.
- The foundation of the EA is based on one of the features of the DT Playbook strategy introduced in the e-book, Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading. Read it here... https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading
💎💎 A P P L I C A T I O N 💎 💎
- This Expert Advisor is a plug-and-play system. You just need to attach it to your chart in MT4 platform and everything is on autopilot.
- Do not change the parameters as much as possible. In case you decide to change a parameter, be sure to backtest it with at least 2 years of data with 90% data quality.
💎💎 R E Q U I R E M E N T S 💎 💎
- Fund deposit: Initial capital should NOT be below $200. $1,000 or more is recommended.
- Symbols: This EA simultaneously analyzes and trades 28 pairs. But for best backtesting result use GBPJPY only.
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage 1:500
- Account type: True ECN only with 1 pip of spread or less.
- Account currency: USD.
- The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.
💎💎 P A R A M E T E R S 💎 💎
- Money Management for NO StopLoss - Default is 1000. Keep this parameter as high as possible. Below 1000 is not recommended.
- Money Management for Trades with StopLoss - Default is 200. Lower than the default value is aggressive setting. Higher is conservative.
- Base Lotsize - Default is 0.01. If the value you put here is lower than the minimum lotsize possible with your account, it will be replaced with that minimum value. Please see the Money Management Formula below to know how the trade lotsize is calculated.
- Stop Loss in Points - Default is 300 points. The EA uses different exit strategies depending on the analysis of the trades. For the trades that use a visible Stop-Loss, this value is used.
- Analysis Mode - Default value is 200. Lower is risky. Higher is more conservative. Always backtest if you change this.
💎💎 M O N E Y M A N A G E M E N T F O R M U L A 💎 💎
Please see Parameters
Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize