OBOS Watcher

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ O V E R B O U G H T - O V E R S O L D   W A T C H E R  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

A highly powerful Market Price Exhaustion Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment. 
This is one of the best tools if you are counter-trend scalping.
    


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • The tool is not a trend indicator. It is an exhausted-trend indicator that may give possible bounce-back signal of the price.
  • You can use this tool together with your own counter-trend strategy as a confirmation bias.
  • DO NOT USE in overlapping market sessions of London session and New York session.
  • Once the tool detects and alerts you, you have to act on it right away for more precision of entries. Once the recommended pair to trade is gone, wait for the next recommendation.  
  • If your MT4 is newly installed, there's no sufficient data yet for all 28 pairs that the tool monitors. You have to open all the 28 charts then refresh them from M1 to D1. This way will improve the tool's analysis. You can do it automatically by using my tool. Download my free data extractor from this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47909


💎💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 💎

  • The indicator uses 3 proprietary price-exhaustion detection algorithms; one is based on statistical price distribution anomaly, the other one is based on current range exhaustion, and the third one is the too much alignment of the timeframes. 
  • You can choose to activate alert to get your attention when possible market price overbought or oversold is about to happen.
  • Push Notification is integrated in the tool so it can inform you through your smartphones whenever there is an opportunity. 
  • Use Parabolic SAR indicator for price sensivity analysis.
  • Use Bollinger Band indicator for general direction sensivity.
  • For a more conservative application, you can choose to increase SAR Deviation parameter but it will decrease frequency of trade recommendations.   
  • For an even more conservative implementation, you can choose to increase the Bollinger Band deviation parameter but it will decrease even more the frequency of recommendation.
  • The foundation of the indicator is based on one of the features of the DT Playbook strategy introduced in the e-book, Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading. Read it here... https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading

💎💎  A P P L I C A T I O N  💎 💎

  • Use recommended pair to trade together with your own trading plan and style. 
  • You can only use this tool for counter-trend scalping.
  • For money management, you can choose to use your own style depending on your risk appetite.



Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.03 07:58 
 

Good.

