The Force One Scalper is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away.

5-Year Backtest of The Force One



Please see video below of the 5-year backtest result of the EA.

Very Important



This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.

Maximize The Potential



To maximize the potential of the EA, you should not change the value of the parameters.

Features

A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.

It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.

Uses two money management parameters only but you need to change the " Money Management " parameter for best result.

" parameter for best result. Stop-loss is used. Tight SL is used of at least 50 points or 5 pips.

Easy to set up.

Requirements

Symbols: For best result use EURUSD only.

Timeframe: H1

Leverage 1:500

Fund deposit: At least $500

Account type: True ECN only with 1 pip of spread or less.

Account currency: USD.

The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.

Money Management Formula

Please see Parameters Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize





Parameters

Money Management - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default or higher value.

- This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default or higher value. Base Lotsize - The lotsize multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default.

- The lotsize multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default. Stop Loss in Points - This is to protect the fund. Use default.

- This is to protect the fund. Use default. Trail Stop Loss in Pips - This is a trail stop to protect positive profit. Use default value.

- This is a trail stop to protect positive profit. Use default value. Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Pips - Sure profit if trail stop is enabled and triggered. Use default.

- Sure profit if trail stop is enabled and triggered. Use default. Margin Level % for New Trade - The EA will not open a new trade when Margin Level % is below the value of this parameter. It is recommended to use the default value.

- The EA will not open a new trade when Margin Level % is below the value of this parameter. It is recommended to use the default value. Trail Pending Order in Points - The pending order will follow the current price with a distance set in this parameter. Use default value.







