M Dragon

M Dragon is a short name for Money Dragon. An Expert Advisor that uses a managed martingale, scalping, hedging, and averaging strategies into one. It is a high risk multi-pairs Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multi-pairs mode. The multi-pairs mode is activated when the "Multipairs" parameter is set to TRUE. This allows the Expert Advisor to be attached in a single chart at any timeframe but will automatically trades 28 commonly traded currency pairs simultaneously.

Parameters

  • Money Management - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default.
  • Base Lotsize - The lotsize multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default.
  • Margin Limit to open a new trade- Margin Level % should be above this value to open a trade.
  • Maximum Open Trades - Overall maximum number of open trades by the account.
  • Maximum Open Trades per Pair- Maximum number of open trades per pair.
  • Volatility Meter (Higher than 6 is more conservative) - Measurement of volatility of overall market if volatility level is equal or more than the value indicator that's the only time the EA will open a trade. This feature can not be executed in backtesting as it measures all pairs and correlation of all pairs. Therefore, backtesting of this EA will not give you accurate result.
  • Overall Target Profit % of All Profit- In percentage %. Once equity increases by the value indicated in this parameter, all open orders will be closed.
  • Each Pair Target Profit %- Each pair of open trades have a % target profit of the balance.
  • Trail Stop Loss in Points- Trail stop to protect profit.
  • Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Points- Assures profit in points once Trail Stop is triggered.
  • PO Distance in Pips- Distance of pending orders from the current price, once created.
  • Trade Multiple Pairs- True if the EA will trade all commonly traded pairs using 1 chart only. False if it will trade only the chart pair.
  • Start of Trading Time (GMT+2)- The default time 1 is in GMT+2. Please change it to the equivalent time of your server's timezone.
  • End of Trading Time (GMT+2)- The default time 20 is in GMT+2. Please change it to the equivalent time of your server's timezone.
  • Number of Bars for Analysis- Number of bars for analysis. The default is 48 for 4-hour analysis in a 5min timeframe.
  • Trend Mode - Multiplier for the distance breakout.
  • Number of Bars for Confirmation Analysis- Number of bars for analysis. The default is 96 for 4-day analysis in a 1-hour timeframe.
  • Trend Mode of the Confirmation - Multiplier for the distance breakout.

    Money Management Formula

    Please see Parameters

    Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize



    Recommended products
    Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
    Rene Schulthess
    Experts
    ***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
    Gold Coin M5
    Andrey Kozak
    2.33 (9)
    Experts
    Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
    WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
    Michael Ferreira Da Silva
    Experts
    MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
    PowerMax Pro EA
    Sergey Belov
    Experts
    PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
    Gold Matrix Pro
    Steve Zoeger
    Experts
    Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
    Auto3M Pro MT4
    Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
    5 (3)
    Experts
    AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
    Golge Guardian
    Ismail Demirci
    Experts
    ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
    Hedge Guru
    Safa Erden
    Experts
    Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot
    Kulanan Chavalparit
    Experts
    Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
    Blue Dollar EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
    Forex Daily Scalping EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    Ronin MT4
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 139326 RONIN EA – Precision One Shot Trading RONIN   is a disciplined and powerful Expert Advisor built for traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Inspired by the spirit of the lone samurai, RONIN executes single-entry trades using a smart combination of   Bulls Power ,   Bears Power , and the   Alligator   indicator. This EA is designed to enter the market with co
    Quick Gold Scalper
    LP Imperium LLC
    Experts
    Quick Gold Scalper — RSI-Based Scalping for Gold & Volatile Markets Quick Gold Scalper is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for short-term RSI and ATR-based trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and other volatile instruments. It identifies RSI recovery and rejection patterns on a selected signal timeframe, with optional EMA trend confirmation to filter entries. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA scans for high-probability scalping opportunities using: • RSI Recovery Patterns — Identifies oversold bou
    Success Forex
    Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
    Experts
    Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
    EA Phoenix Apex MT4
    Hirunyapong Vongfutan
    Experts
    EA Phoenix Apex Expert Advisor for MT4 & MT5 | XAUUSD Specialist Adaptive Grid + Intelligent Market Filters Strategy EA Phoenix Apex is an advanced Grid + Martingale Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, available for both MT4 and MT5. It builds on the proven core of EA Phoenix Ultra and adds three intelligent adaptive systems: ATR Dynamic Step — Adjusts grid spacing based on daily ATR volatility. Wider steps in volatile markets, tighter steps in quiet ones. EMA Trend Filter — Uses EMA 50/200 crossov
    Rebate Hunter
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
    Intensive
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    BG Grid Limited
    Boris Gulikov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
    Forex Juggernaut
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
    M30 Pips Generator
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    M30 Pips Generator is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAU/USD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The EA uses a proprietary market analysis algorithm that combines price action with a moving average filter to determine potential trading opportunities. Instead of relying on a single indicator, M30 Pips Generator evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. Special attention has been paid to execution reliability. The Expert Advisor monitors the cur
    Exotic Adv
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
    Nusantara MT4
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics. M
    Shadow Scalper
    Artur Kadyrov
    Experts
    NOT A MARTINGALE, NOT A NETWORKER This Expert Advisor uses a volatility indicator, when a certain level is reached, a trade is opened with the set TP and SL. There are three levels in total, the higher the level, the less common it is and the more reliable the deal. It is recommended to use currency pairs with the lowest volatility, such as EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDUSD, etc. with a timeframe of 5 min. The level of volatility varies from year to year, so it is recommended to adjust them periodically.
    New Wall Street
    Dmitry Shutov
    Experts
    Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
    DJ30 Picsou
    Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
    Experts
    DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    Multi Robot MartinSmart MT4
    Ilia Chemerkin
    Experts
    MartinSmart — Intelligent Martingale with Visual Control and Risk Management MartinSmart is a modern, multi-currency expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed by a trader for traders. It combines the time-tested martingale strategy with smart capital management, a visual control panel, and flexible risk settings. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, MartinSmart offers a reliable, customizable solution for automated trading with manual control options. What’s New in
    FTA Trader EA
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Experts
    PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (14)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (44)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    The Gold Space MT4
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (1)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    EA Games Changer
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
    Quantum Gold Miner
    Siphesihle Mabhengu
    Experts
    Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    EA Spectr
    Fanur Galamov
    4.9 (20)
    Experts
    EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    - Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    More from author
    High Probability Breakout Trendline
    Joel Protusada
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    H I G H - P R O B A B I L I T Y - B R E A K O U T   T R E N D L I N E   I N D I C A T O R  This is no ordinary trendline indicator. It has a highly-probability algorithms incorporated in the script to display only trendlines that may give a very high chance of price breakout. The indicator is not a stand alone indicator. Trader should interpret it together with their very own analysis technique to come up with a more efficient trading strategy. You can use with it other trend indica
    FREE
    Project Tiptop
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    T I P T O P    Tiptop is a trend following Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis and algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement and closing price. Same logic with "Volatility Watcher". For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method and implement the cut-losses-and-let-the-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive p
    FREE
    Price Force Analyzer
    Joel Protusada
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    P R I C E   F O R C E   A N A L Y Z E R    This is a complex indicator that calculates the force of the price direction.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone indicator. Use it together with your own strategy. This indicator only confirms your possible position. You can run it in any charts and timeframes but H1 is recommended. Make sure that the pair is volatile at the time of trading. If you don't have a solid volatility-based strategy yet, y
    FREE
    Refresh Twenty Eight Charts
    Joel Protusada
    Utilities
    R E F R E S H   28   C H A R T S  For traders who use a tool like "Volatility Watcher" and "OBOS Watcher" that use the 28 pairs of 8 commonly traded currencies.      You can find "Volatility Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475 You can find "OBOS Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894    8   C O M M O N L Y   T R A D E D   C U R R E N C I E S    EUR - Euro GBP - British Pound AUD - Australian Dollar NZD - New Zealand Dollar  USD
    FREE
    Big Chief
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
    FREE
    Solomon Chest
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    Solomon's Chest is fully automated scalper Forex robot which trades on ranging and slightly trending market. The trade entries are based on dynamic zones in all timeframes and with the most recent 30bars of all timeframes. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. Each order is protected with hidden calculated Stop Loss level. Take profit level is also calculated. The real profit most of the time is actually taken from the trailing stop and with a breakeven point of 5
    Yes
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is a combination of different Forex strategies. Hedging - The use of this strategy is two-fold. First, it used to minimized drawdown of losing trades. Second, it is used to lock-in profit of winning trades. Scale-in - This method is implemented to increase profit of winning direction. Averaging - This method is implemented to factor in both winning and losing trades and to make sure if all trades are closed with positive profit. Environment Broker : The EA can work with ECN,
    Bott
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is recommended for newbies. Bott is a Scalper Expert Advisor. The expert advisor is running on price action on entry analysis and winning trades use trail stop to maximize the profit and uses stop-loss on reversing trade to minimize losses. The entry plan is to catch the general trend and catch some pips on that trend.  In case the entry is not in favor and price reverses, it uses a Stop-Loss  Lotsizing is specifically based on the parameter "Money Management".  Very Importa
    FXFledgling Exit Tool
    Joel Protusada
    Utilities
    FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
    TrendSign
    Joel Protusada
    Indicators
    The indicator has the following features Predictive Trend (Histogram) - it uses an advanced predictive probability and statistics calculation plus linear regression to know the possible trend. This must be used with at least 3 timeframes for a more accurate reading of the trend: D1, H4, H1. In some cases (subjective), you may want to use M5 for a more precise reading. Velocity (Dotted Line) - Green dotted line indicates a speed of price movement upward. Red dotted line indicates a speed of price
    PipSense Ichimoku
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    PipSense Ichimoku is a fully automated trend following strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the Ichimoku Indicator with a proprietary settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades rig
    PipSense CBS
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    PipSense CBS (Candlestick Breakout System) is a fully automated trend following strategy with stop-loss that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the proprietary candlestick breakout system to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is de
    Ultra Hedge Scalper
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    Ultra Hedge Scalper is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that combines scalping and hedging strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary Candlestick Breakout System and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit str
    PipSense Master
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    PipSense Master is an Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary analysis strategies for trend following technique. It is a low risk Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multiple chart of different pairs of up 6 pairs simultaneously. Prefefrably, low volatile pairs.  Parameters TargetPercent - Target profit of account equity in percentage of the account balance. If reach, it will close open trades. MM (Money Management)  - This is used to divide the Account Bal
    Distance Breakout
    Joel Protusada
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Distance Breakout EA   is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.    G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:  https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test
    The Force One
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    The Force One Scalper   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is
    The Force Two
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movem
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    NewsReady
    Joel Protusada
    Utilities
    NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
    Forex Juggernaut
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
    Volatility Watcher
    Joel Protusada
    3 (3)
    Indicators
    V O L A T I L I T Y   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Volatility Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.          V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     Once the tool detects and alerts you, you have to act on it right away for more precision of entries. Once the recommended pair to trade is gone, wait for the next recommendation.   If your MT4 is newly installed, there's no sufficient data yet for all 28 pairs that the tool monitors. You have to
    OBOS Watcher
    Joel Protusada
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    O V E R B O U G H T - O V E R S O L D   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Price Exhaustion Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.  This is one of the best tools if you are counter-trend scalping.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     The tool is not a trend indicator. It is an exhausted-trend indicator that may give possible bounce-back signal of the price. You can use this tool together with your own counter-trend strategy as a confirmat
    L Hedger Scalper
    Joel Protusada
    Utilities
    L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
    PyramidExpert
    Joel Protusada
    Utilities
    P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
    Buckeye Expert System
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
    Project Tiptop Premium
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    T I P T O P   P R E M I U M    Tiptop is an Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis & algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement & closing price. Same logic w/ Volatility Watcher. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost ha
    Big Chief Premium
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    B I G  C H I E F   P R E M I U M Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and alm
    World Forex Robot Trader Premium
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    WORLD FOREX ROBOT TRADER  World Forex Robot Trader   is the Forex Robot for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture.  Be the one that you truly deserve and destined to be a high achiever.      G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:
    Consistent Forex Bot Premium
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    C O N S I S T E N T   F O R E X   B O T   P R E M I U M  Consistent Forex Bot   is the breakthrough Forex Robot that can help you achieve your realistic profit goal faster than you could ever imagine. It's for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading ventu
    Suit Forex EA Robot
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    SUIT FOREX EA ROBOT PREMIUM  Suit Forex EA Robot   is the breakthrough Forex Robot that can help you achieve your realistic profit goal faster than you could ever imagine. It's for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture.  Be the one that you trul
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review