Succubus is a universal expert Advisor.





Its main advantage is the highest entry accuracy, 90% of transactions and above.





The expert Advisor parameters are divided into categories according to the function that the user needs. All functions can be disabled.





The expert Advisor is designed to disperse small and medium-sized deposits.





Main:





TakeProfit - number of points to close a trade with a profit





StopLoss - number of points to close a trade with a loss





Slippage - Slippage





Magic-adviser ID





Lot - Volume of transaction





Dynamic lot settings:





Dynamic-enables / disables dynamic calculation of the transaction volume





Risk - risk coefficient.





Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, for each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.





Martin-Enables / disables the martingale





Multiplier Martin-lot Multiplier





The succubus expert Advisor can also build grids.





Setka-enables / disables the grid





Distance Setka - distance between orders in the grid





Multiplier Setka-Multiplier





Not without the presence of a Trawl in the adviser, of course. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.





Smart stop-stop Loss





Smart step stop-thrall Step





There is a function of trading on time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.





Start - trading start Time





End - end of trading





The pause between trades is necessary so that when we receive one signal, we only trade it once.





Pause_orders-enables / disables the pause between orders





Pause - pause time in minutes





The timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse a small Deposit. When this function is enabled, the expert Advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.





Timer_orders-Enables / disables the transaction timer





TotalOrderClose - the Number of orders to stop the EA after.





For example, let's look at the trading results of the expert Advisor without using additional functions, only for the strategy, and with the inclusion of each option on the same interval and the same balance.