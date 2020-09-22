Succubus is a universal expert Advisor.
Its main advantage is the highest entry accuracy, 90% of transactions and above.
The expert Advisor parameters are divided into categories according to the function that the user needs. All functions can be disabled.
The expert Advisor is designed to disperse small and medium-sized deposits.
Main:
TakeProfit - number of points to close a trade with a profit
StopLoss - number of points to close a trade with a loss
Slippage - Slippage
Magic-adviser ID
Lot - Volume of transaction
Dynamic lot settings:
Dynamic-enables / disables dynamic calculation of the transaction volume
Risk - risk coefficient.
Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, for each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.
Martin-Enables / disables the martingale
Multiplier Martin-lot Multiplier
The succubus expert Advisor can also build grids.
Setka-enables / disables the grid
Distance Setka - distance between orders in the grid
Multiplier Setka-Multiplier
Not without the presence of a Trawl in the adviser, of course. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.
Smart stop-stop Loss
Smart step stop-thrall Step
There is a function of trading on time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.
Start - trading start Time
End - end of trading
The pause between trades is necessary so that when we receive one signal, we only trade it once.
Pause_orders-enables / disables the pause between orders
Pause - pause time in minutes
The timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse a small Deposit. When this function is enabled, the expert Advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.
Timer_orders-Enables / disables the transaction timer
TotalOrderClose - the Number of orders to stop the EA after.
For example, let's look at the trading results of the expert Advisor without using additional functions, only for the strategy, and with the inclusion of each option on the same interval and the same balance.
Отличный робот, хорошо торгует - дает порядка 10% за 5 дней. Посмотрю как отторгую октябрь. Надеюсь на 40+%