World Forex Robot Trader Premium
- Experts
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 88.2
- Updated: 22 February 2021
- Activations: 5
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⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ WORLD FOREX ROBOT TRADER ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
World Forex Robot Trader is the Forex Robot for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture. Be the one that you truly deserve and destined to be a high achiever.
⚡ G U I D E E B O O K ⚡
Download it here for free: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65296775/forex-backdoor-a-3-step-down-low-razor-sharp-guide-to-05-profit-per-day
⚡ G U I D E E B O O K ⚡
⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡
- Start the EA in Asian session only. Otherwise, you may get in trouble.
- This EA can not run w/ other EAs in the same account. As part of the money mgmt. plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.
- BACKTEST will never be the same with REAL trading due to spread fluctuation especially at the end of each trading business day. Also this is a multi-currency EA and executes 29 pairs. That includes the Gold. In case you really want to back-test, adjust/increase the value of the analysis mode to adapt with your broker.
- FORWARD TEST with demo account is the best approach to know how the EA works. Please observe closely what it does because you can learn few tricks that you can use in case you want to separately trade manually. Demo version is available here:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61724.
- It works only w/ ECN accounts on tight spread.
- If you encounter any issue, do not message me privately. Report issue in the Comment section instead, so that other users w/ the same issue will see the answer and solution.
- Run the EA 24/5. It opens trades in all sessions. Sometimes you need to wait for trades to close for hours or days.
- It's a multipair EA. It can't be modified to run on single pair.
- Minimum initial capital is $1k. Lower is possible w/o changing settings but very risky.
💎 F E A T U R E S 💎
- This EA introduces you to an uncommon and radical overhaul of existing Forex knowledge framework. If you observe it closely, the way it operates is diametrically different from what the overwhelming majority believe about technical trading.
- Entry Plan: It uses an uncommon price action with proprietary analysis and maneuver that you can not find elsewhere even in the Internet.
- Exit Plan: Sequence Method is used (or Cycle Method). Basic discussion of this can be found in the Book. "Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading".
- It checks 29 currency pairs simultaneously & open orders if there is a possible opportunity.
- The EA detects opportunity and opens trades 24/5.
- Proper StopLoss is used for maximum protection. At some point the EA may need to change your StopLoss settings automatically. If StopLoss is not hit, most likely it runs on the trend with a profit.
💎 A P P L I C A T I O N 💎
- On backtesting, use Gold.
- On actual trading, attach the EA into one chart only, at EURUSD on D1 timeframe. It automatically scan all 29 pairs right away.
- Initial capital should NOT be below $1000. $3,000 or more is recommended.
💎 S Y S T E M R E Q U I R E M E N T S 💎
- Account Currency: Tested in USD.
- Minimum Capital: US$1,000
- Leverage: Maximum of 1:500. Not tested with other leverage. Use demo version to test with lower leverage.
- Account Type: ECN, Micro Account with minimum lotsize of 0.01.
💎 M O N E Y M A N A G E M E N T F O R M U L A 💎
Please see Params
Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize
For example, if MM = 1000 it means for every $1000 of the fund, a 0.01 (Base Lotsize) is used for trading.
💎 P A R A M E T E R S 💎
- Money Management #1: For the 1st strategy. Use to divide the Account Balance then to be multiplied with the base Lotsize.
- Money Management #2: For the 2nd strategy.
- Take Profit in Points: Use default.
- Stop Loss in Points: Use range from 50 to 1,500 points. Depending on your backtest. Or you may stick with the default value if you are using ECN micro account.
- Margin Limit: If free margin percentage available is above the value of this parameter, the EA will open a trade.
- Server Timezone: Default is 2 becasue my broker is in GMT+2. Change if your broker has different zone.
- Analysis Mode: Use range from 50 to 300. This is a proprietary analysis. Increase during backtesting to know the appropriate setting with your broker.
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