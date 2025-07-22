Lucifer HFT Gold

4.09

 //// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD  ///



Ultra-Fast Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)                    Link of Best Broker for HFT GOLD       https://vtm.pro/QJjeIz

LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets.

This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected to an ECN broker.

Key Features:
- Fully automated scalping system
- Works exclusively on XAUUSD (M1)
- Fast execution and minimal slippage
- 2 premium Set Files included (Normal & Aggressive)
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Clean code and stable logic

Package Includes:
- LUCIFFER_HFT_GOLD.ex4
- 2 ready-to-use set files

Contact for Support:
Telegram: @NXFXrobot  
Email: viva33viva.2022@gmail.com  
Website: www.nxfx.ca

Reviews 12
mohsenalikhani
25
mohsenalikhani 2025.11.20 09:53 
 

حسین جان سلام ممنون از اینکه به صورت رایگان این اکسپرت رو در اختیار دیگران قرار دادی ؟ لطفا راهنمایی کن ! من با بروکر وی تی کار میکنه و اکسپرت رو ران کردم تو یک دقیقه با لو ست فایل ولی تعداد ضررهام زیاده . ! ضمنا حساب ecn ممنون چیکار کنم بهینه تر هم میشه؟ یه سوال دیگه ! اگر رو vps نصب کنم مشکل حل میشه ؟ مشخصات سرور حداقلی و api لطفا بدین

Jhs
364
Jhs 2025.10.24 14:17 
 

Muy buen EA con SL y muchas posibilidades de ganancia rapidas, no tiene DD porque cierra rapido las operaciones y no suele arrastrar operaciones abiertas en perdida, en todo caso hay malas series perdedoras que se superan por las siguientes series ganadoras. Mi ajuste son: SL: 15, Start Trailing: 5.1 y Profit Activate Trailing: 5.1 y Max. Spread: 20. Con esto me funciona bien con IC MarketsSC en cuenta Demo.

Ma Cla
79
Ma Cla 2025.10.17 07:52 
 

Thank you very much for a crazy, but profitable EA. Outstanding.

