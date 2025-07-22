Lucifer HFT Gold
- Experts
- Hossein Davarynejad
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 July 2025
Muy buen EA con SL y muchas posibilidades de ganancia rapidas, no tiene DD porque cierra rapido las operaciones y no suele arrastrar operaciones abiertas en perdida, en todo caso hay malas series perdedoras que se superan por las siguientes series ganadoras. Mi ajuste son: SL: 15, Start Trailing: 5.1 y Profit Activate Trailing: 5.1 y Max. Spread: 20. Con esto me funciona bien con IC MarketsSC en cuenta Demo.
حسین جان سلام ممنون از اینکه به صورت رایگان این اکسپرت رو در اختیار دیگران قرار دادی ؟ لطفا راهنمایی کن ! من با بروکر وی تی کار میکنه و اکسپرت رو ران کردم تو یک دقیقه با لو ست فایل ولی تعداد ضررهام زیاده . ! ضمنا حساب ecn ممنون چیکار کنم بهینه تر هم میشه؟ یه سوال دیگه ! اگر رو vps نصب کنم مشکل حل میشه ؟ مشخصات سرور حداقلی و api لطفا بدین
WHY CAN'T THE EA BE INSTALLED ON MT4? WHILE IT CAN BE INSTALLED ON BACKTEST?
- すぐに使えるセットファイル2個 - セットアップと最適化のためのPDFガイド - Telegramとメールによるサポート これらの情報はどこにありますか？ 説明が不足してます。
Interesting Idea!
Good expert for demo accounts, how to use it on real accounts It is not clear yet
After I make back test and works on demo account Noticed the following At backrest the ea is works fine and open too many order But at demo in last 3 days it is not open less and takes too many time to open orders And result are not the same for same input Any explanation or advice?
Unfortunately, your expert only works well in backtesting. In real time, you don't lose money, but it doesn't grow as much as in testing either.
Very good EA Thanks
