PipSense Ichimoku

PipSense Ichimoku is a fully automated trend following strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the Ichimoku Indicator with a proprietary settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. 


Correlation Secret Technique

One particular technique that only few developers/traders have known is about correlation cut-loss technique. The cut-loss technique can be achieved by calculating an overall equity target, which is the TargetPecent parameter. If the equity is greater than the balance plus the target percentage, all open trades will be closed including a pair with floating loss. It cut-loss negative floating loss with an overall positive profit.  This method can be achieved by loading the Expert Advisor to all pairs combinations of these currencies; EUR, USD, and JPY. 


Psychology

Trend Following is a long-term strategy. It is not for the faint-hearted and impatient traders. Using a real trend following strategy will make you experience days, weeks, months or even a year with negative profit. But if you are patient enough to wait and once the jackpot breakout is triggered all loses will be recovered with overall positive result. After setting your final parameters, observe the visual backtest for you to see what I've been saying here.  If you start the EA at the right moment, you may also experience immediate positve result but not always.


Features

  • A Trend Following Expert Advisor that works best in H1.
  • It takes advantage of the trending price movement of the market.
  • Accuracy is on the trade entry when there's a price breakout. 
  • Uses two money management parameters only but calculates already the best lotsize.
  • Stop-loss and Take-profit are used but optional. With or without SL & TP, there are good opportunities when the currency pair is backtested properly. Modelling data of 90% is ideal. 
  • Trail Stop is used with an option for an assured pips by setting the "Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Pips" parameter.
  • Margin Level Percentage monitoring.
  • Easy to set up.


Requirements

  • Symbols: use only in 3 currency pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. You can run only one pair for conservative setup. For aggressive and moderately risky setup, you can run the 3 pairs simultaneously.
  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Maximum Leverage 1:500. Should be backtested properly on each pair.
  • Minimum Leverage 1:200. Should be backtested properly on each pair.
  • Fund deposit: Below $200 is risky. $600 or more is ideal fund to start.
  • Account type: non-ECN and ECN-ready.
  • Account currency: USD.
  • The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.  


Money Management Formula

Please see Parameters

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize


Parameters

  • TargetPercent -  This is a group target if more than 1 pair is used.
  • MM - Money Management, this is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies to BaseLotsize.
  • BaseLotsize - the lotsize multiplier after calculating the MM parameter. 
  • Stop Loss in Pips - You can protect your trade by setting this, but optional. Set to zero if you don't want a stop-loss.
  • Take Profit in Pips  - You can set this for a specific target profit in pips. This is optional. Set to zero if you don't want a take-profit.
  • Trail Stop Loss in Pips - This a trail stop to protect positive profit. Set zero to disable.
  • Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Pips - If trail stop is enabled, set a value here if you want an assured positve profit.
  • Margin Level % Limit - if you use an aggressive MM/lotsizing and trading multi-pairs, set this to monitor the margin level % to avoid over trading.
  • Close Trade on Trend Change - If set to TRUE, it will close the open trade once the trend has changed against the trade.


Video PipSense Ichimoku
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Mohamed Nasseem
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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mehmet Serdar Demir
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Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Phong Vu
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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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Yang Wu
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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