PipSense Master
- Experts
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
PipSense Master is an Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary analysis strategies for trend following technique. It is a low risk Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multiple chart of different pairs of up 6 pairs simultaneously. Prefefrably, low volatile pairs.
Parameters
- TargetPercent - Target profit of account equity in percentage of the account balance. If reach, it will close open trades.
- MM (Money Management) - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default.
- Base Lotsize - The lotsize multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default.
- Take Profit in Pips - If you want to set a take profit instead of the EA analysis based take profit, put a value here.
- Stop Loss in Pips - Put a stop-loss in pips here to protect your fund.
- Trail Stop Loss in Points - Trail stop to protect profit.
- Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Points - Assures profit in points once Trail Stop is triggered.
- Margin Level % Limit - Margin Level % should be above this value to open a trade.
- CloseOnTrendChange - Base the closing of trades on analysis to maximize profit.