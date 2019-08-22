PipSense Master

PipSense Master is an Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary analysis strategies for trend following technique. It is a low risk Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multiple chart of different pairs of up 6 pairs simultaneously. Prefefrably, low volatile pairs. 

Parameters

  • TargetPercent - Target profit of account equity in percentage of the account balance. If reach, it will close open trades.
  • MM (Money Management) - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default.
  • Base Lotsize - The lotsize multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default.
  • Take Profit in Pips - If you want to set a take profit instead of the EA analysis based take profit, put a value here.
  • Stop Loss in Pips - Put a stop-loss in pips here to protect your fund.
  • Trail Stop Loss in Points - Trail stop to protect profit.
  • Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Points - Assures profit in points once Trail Stop is triggered.
  • Margin Level % Limit - Margin Level % should be above this value to open a trade.
  • CloseOnTrendChange - Base the closing of trades on analysis to maximize profit.

Recommended products
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Experts
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
FTA Trader EA
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Signal Lock XAUUSD
Sebastien Bruno Attaud
Experts
Signal Lock XAUUSD Description : Discover Signal Lock XAUUSD, your automated trading partner, specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Combining advanced algorithms and complex technical analysis, the development of this strategy has taken me a considerable amount of time, but today, I am pleased to finally present to you my gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy. Key Features : Strategy Based on Advanced Technical Indicators: Signal Lock XAUUSD uses a combination of technical indicators
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Experts
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.58 (12)
Experts
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
For gold 15 minutes Short Trading Strategy
Heng Wang
Experts
The Gold Unilateral Short 15-Minute Advanced Strategy Trading System employs a newly developed multi-modal trading strategy. It focuses exclusively on short positions, aligning with the bearish macro trend on the daily chart, so you can use it with confidence. It can deliver monthly returns of up to around 70%. This trading system is the result of over 10 years of research by its author in computer systems, mathematical statistics, quantitative trading, and various mathematical models. The tradi
Faa Trend EA
Arvin Arce Gatus -
Experts
Type:  Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account Strategy:  The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA TREND EA is a fully automated based on Trend Line breakouts.  Timeframe:  From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice  Symbols To Trade:  Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD...  Features:  Automatically calculates and draws trend line on your chart.  Full safety options. All trades are protected by Stop Loss with Trailing Stop. Each trade has
Candle Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (1)
Experts
The Candle Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on price action. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom E
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
**AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – Your Ultimate AI-Powered Profit Machine!** Unlock the future of trading with the **AI TRADING SYSTEM**, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that uses powerful AI-driven strategies to maximize profits across all currency pairs. While it's designed for versatility, it delivers **exceptional performance on major pairs** like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, helping you stay ahead of the market. With **two distinct trading modes**, the AI TRADING SYSTEM adapts to your t
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Experts
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
More from author
High Probability Breakout Trendline
Joel Protusada
5 (3)
Indicators
H I G H - P R O B A B I L I T Y - B R E A K O U T   T R E N D L I N E   I N D I C A T O R  This is no ordinary trendline indicator. It has a highly-probability algorithms incorporated in the script to display only trendlines that may give a very high chance of price breakout. The indicator is not a stand alone indicator. Trader should interpret it together with their very own analysis technique to come up with a more efficient trading strategy. You can use with it other trend indica
FREE
Project Tiptop
Joel Protusada
Experts
T I P T O P    Tiptop is a trend following Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis and algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement and closing price. Same logic with "Volatility Watcher". For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method and implement the cut-losses-and-let-the-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive p
FREE
Price Force Analyzer
Joel Protusada
1 (1)
Indicators
P R I C E   F O R C E   A N A L Y Z E R    This is a complex indicator that calculates the force of the price direction.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone indicator. Use it together with your own strategy. This indicator only confirms your possible position. You can run it in any charts and timeframes but H1 is recommended. Make sure that the pair is volatile at the time of trading. If you don't have a solid volatility-based strategy yet, y
FREE
Refresh Twenty Eight Charts
Joel Protusada
Utilities
R E F R E S H   28   C H A R T S  For traders who use a tool like "Volatility Watcher" and "OBOS Watcher" that use the 28 pairs of 8 commonly traded currencies.      You can find "Volatility Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475 You can find "OBOS Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894    8   C O M M O N L Y   T R A D E D   C U R R E N C I E S    EUR - Euro GBP - British Pound AUD - Australian Dollar NZD - New Zealand Dollar  USD
FREE
Big Chief
Joel Protusada
Experts
BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
FREE
Solomon Chest
Joel Protusada
Experts
Solomon's Chest is fully automated scalper Forex robot which trades on ranging and slightly trending market. The trade entries are based on dynamic zones in all timeframes and with the most recent 30bars of all timeframes. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. Each order is protected with hidden calculated Stop Loss level. Take profit level is also calculated. The real profit most of the time is actually taken from the trailing stop and with a breakeven point of 5
Yes
Joel Protusada
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a combination of different Forex strategies. Hedging - The use of this strategy is two-fold. First, it used to minimized drawdown of losing trades. Second, it is used to lock-in profit of winning trades. Scale-in - This method is implemented to increase profit of winning direction. Averaging - This method is implemented to factor in both winning and losing trades and to make sure if all trades are closed with positive profit. Environment Broker : The EA can work with ECN,
Bott
Joel Protusada
Experts
This Expert Advisor is recommended for newbies. Bott is a Scalper Expert Advisor. The expert advisor is running on price action on entry analysis and winning trades use trail stop to maximize the profit and uses stop-loss on reversing trade to minimize losses. The entry plan is to catch the general trend and catch some pips on that trend.  In case the entry is not in favor and price reverses, it uses a Stop-Loss  Lotsizing is specifically based on the parameter "Money Management".  Very Importa
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Utilities
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
TrendSign
Joel Protusada
Indicators
The indicator has the following features Predictive Trend (Histogram) - it uses an advanced predictive probability and statistics calculation plus linear regression to know the possible trend. This must be used with at least 3 timeframes for a more accurate reading of the trend: D1, H4, H1. In some cases (subjective), you may want to use M5 for a more precise reading. Velocity (Dotted Line) - Green dotted line indicates a speed of price movement upward. Red dotted line indicates a speed of price
PipSense Ichimoku
Joel Protusada
Experts
PipSense Ichimoku is a fully automated trend following strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the Ichimoku Indicator with a proprietary settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades rig
PipSense CBS
Joel Protusada
Experts
PipSense CBS (Candlestick Breakout System) is a fully automated trend following strategy with stop-loss that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the proprietary candlestick breakout system to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is de
Ultra Hedge Scalper
Joel Protusada
Experts
Ultra Hedge Scalper is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that combines scalping and hedging strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary Candlestick Breakout System and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit str
M Dragon
Joel Protusada
Experts
M Dragon is a short name for Money Dragon. An Expert Advisor that uses a managed martingale, scalping, hedging, and averaging strategies into one. It is a high risk multi-pairs Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multi-pairs mode. The multi-pairs mode is activated when the "Multipairs" parameter is set to TRUE. This allows the Expert Advisor to be attached in a single chart at any timeframe but will automatically trades 28 commonly traded currency pairs sim
Distance Breakout
Joel Protusada
1 (1)
Experts
Distance Breakout EA   is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.    G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:  https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test
The Force One
Joel Protusada
Experts
The Force One Scalper   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is
The Force Two
Joel Protusada
Experts
The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movem
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Volatility Watcher
Joel Protusada
3 (3)
Indicators
V O L A T I L I T Y   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Volatility Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.          V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     Once the tool detects and alerts you, you have to act on it right away for more precision of entries. Once the recommended pair to trade is gone, wait for the next recommendation.   If your MT4 is newly installed, there's no sufficient data yet for all 28 pairs that the tool monitors. You have to
OBOS Watcher
Joel Protusada
4 (2)
Indicators
O V E R B O U G H T - O V E R S O L D   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Price Exhaustion Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.  This is one of the best tools if you are counter-trend scalping.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     The tool is not a trend indicator. It is an exhausted-trend indicator that may give possible bounce-back signal of the price. You can use this tool together with your own counter-trend strategy as a confirmat
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilities
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Buckeye Expert System
Joel Protusada
Experts
B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
Project Tiptop Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
T I P T O P   P R E M I U M    Tiptop is an Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis & algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement & closing price. Same logic w/ Volatility Watcher. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost ha
Big Chief Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
B I G  C H I E F   P R E M I U M Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and alm
World Forex Robot Trader Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
WORLD FOREX ROBOT TRADER  World Forex Robot Trader   is the Forex Robot for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture.  Be the one that you truly deserve and destined to be a high achiever.      G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:
Consistent Forex Bot Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
C O N S I S T E N T   F O R E X   B O T   P R E M I U M  Consistent Forex Bot   is the breakthrough Forex Robot that can help you achieve your realistic profit goal faster than you could ever imagine. It's for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading ventu
Suit Forex EA Robot
Joel Protusada
Experts
SUIT FOREX EA ROBOT PREMIUM  Suit Forex EA Robot   is the breakthrough Forex Robot that can help you achieve your realistic profit goal faster than you could ever imagine. It's for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture.  Be the one that you trul
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review