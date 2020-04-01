Refresh Twenty Eight Charts


REFRESH 28 CHARTS

For traders who use a tool like "Volatility Watcher" and "OBOS Watcher" that use the 28 pairs of 8 commonly traded currencies.
    
You can find "Volatility Watcher" here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475
You can find "OBOS Watcher" here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894

    8 COMMONLY TRADED CURRENCIES   

    • EUR - Euro
    • GBP - British Pound
    • AUD - Australian Dollar
    • NZD - New Zealand Dollar 
    • USD - US Dollar
    • CAD - Canadian Dollar
    • CHF - Swiss Francs
    • JPY - Japanese Yen

      8 COMMONLY TRADED CURRENCIES   

      If your broker is using a different set of symbols of the 28 pairs, you can use the script in this link below to replace the symbols:

      https://www.mql5.com/en/code/28560


      FEATURES   

      • Just attach the indicator in any chart. It will automatically refresh all 28 charts.
      • One-off execution. No need to run again once your MT4 is updated already.
