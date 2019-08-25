The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away.

5-Year Backtest of The Force Two



Please see video below of the 5-year backtest result of the EA.

Maximize The Potential



To maximize the potential of the EA, you should not change the value of the parameters.

Very Important



This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.

Features

A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.

It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.

Uses two money management parameters only but you need to change the " Money Management " parameter for best result.

" parameter for best result. Stop-loss is used. Tight SL is used of at least 50 points or 5 pips.

Easy to set up.

Requirements

Symbols: For best result use EURUSD only.

Timeframe: H1

Leverage 1:500

Fund deposit: At least $500

Account type: True ECN only with 1 pip of spread or less.

Account currency: USD.

The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.

Money Management Formula

Please see Parameters Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize





Parameters