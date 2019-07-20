Distance Breakout EA is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.

⚡ G U I D E E B O O K ⚡

Download it here for free: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke

Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59780







Very Important



This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.

Conservative But High Efficiency Settings



If you are the type that can't handle multiple losses while waiting for the winning jackpot trades, you can set these 2 parameters. This may give you a very low drawdown in most cases but not always. For the rest of the parameters, use the default settings. Preferably, use XAUUSD.

Bars To Check Slow - Set this to 100-300.

- Set this to 100-300. Bars To Check Fast - Set this to 20-150.

Results depend on the speed of the broker servers, broker's internet connection, your local internet connection, your computer, and Windows settings. This is the reason why backtest gives different result. For best performance, forward test with your live account with at least $1,000 capital but put high value in the 2 parameters above to be safe. Then decrease the value every 1-2 weeks of run to increase profit. For safe LIVE forward test start with... Bars To Check Slow = 1000. Decrease by 100 every 2 weeks.

= 1000. Decrease by 100 every 2 weeks. Bars To Check Fast = 300. Decrease by 10 every 2 weeks. IMPORTANT BACKTEST will never be the same with REAL trading.

FORWARD TEST with demo account will never be the same with live account.

SAFE FORWARD TEST WITH LIVE ACCOUNT IS POSSIBLE. Use the conservative settings above. Then adjust cautiously by decreasing values in the parameters.

Server speed should be less than 100ms. Check latency speed in lower right of MT4.

Features



The EA is capable of detecting true breakout with an estimated 90% accuracy So error is minimized in smallest possible level.

So error is minimized in smallest possible level. High Frequency Trading - this EA is a proof that HFT is can be developed and implemented in a small system if thorough research, development, and test are done.

- this EA is a proof that HFT is can be developed and implemented in a small system if thorough research, development, and test are done. A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.

It takes advantage of the price movement both on ranging and trending price of the market.

Accuracy is on the trade entry when there's a price breakout.

Uses two money management parameters only.

Stop-loss is used for protection.

Trail Stop is used. Once activated there's a sure profit in pips based on the value of " Sure Profit " parameter.

" parameter. Compare to the other Expert Advisors that I personally developed, this one is the safest and most profitable.

Easy to set up.

Requirements Server Speed: less than 100ms

Symbols: For best result use XAUUSD only

Timeframe: H1

Leverage 1:500

Fund deposit: At least $200 but $1,000 is recommended

Acct type: True ECN only with less than 2 pips of spread

Acct currency: USD

The EA should run 24/5. You can use a VPS

For backtest, use at least 5-year of data with Modelling Quality of 90% or more Money Mgmt Formula Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize

Parameters Money Management - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default.

- This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default. Base Lotsize - The LS multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default.

- The LS multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter. Use default. Trail Stop Loss in Points - This a trail stop to protect positive profit. Set zero to disable. Use default value.

- This a trail stop to protect positive profit. Set zero to disable. Use default value. Trail Stop Sure Profit in Points - If trail stop is enabled. Use default.

- If trail stop is enabled. Use default. Min Margin Level % to Trade - if you use an aggressive MM/lotsizing and trading multi-pairs, set this to monitor the margin level % to avoid over trading. But it is recommended to use the default value.

- if you use an aggressive MM/lotsizing and trading multi-pairs, set this to monitor the margin level % to avoid over trading. But it is recommended to use the default value. Stop Loss in Points - Start with 2500 pts.

- Start with 2500 pts. Bars To Check Slow - Number of bars for the proprietary analysis. Use default.

- Number of bars for the proprietary analysis. Use default. Bars To Check Fast - Number of bars for another proprietary analysis. Use default.



