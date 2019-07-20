Distance Breakout

1

Distance Breakout EA is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.

⚡  G U I D E   E B O O K  

Download it here for free: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke

Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59780


Very Important

This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. 

Conservative But High Efficiency Settings

If you are the type that can't handle multiple losses while waiting for the winning jackpot trades, you can set these 2 parameters. This may give you a very low drawdown in most cases but not always. For the rest of the parameters, use the default settings. Preferably, use XAUUSD.

  • Bars To Check Slow - Set this to 100-300. 
  • Bars To Check Fast - Set this to 20-150. 

Results depend on the speed of the broker servers, broker's internet connection, your local internet connection, your computer, and Windows settings. This is the reason why backtest gives different result. For best performance, forward test with your live account with at least $1,000 capital but put high value in the 2 parameters above to be safe. Then decrease the value every 1-2 weeks of run to increase profit. For safe LIVE forward test start with...

  • Bars To Check Slow = 1000. Decrease by 100 every 2 weeks.
  • Bars To Check Fast = 300. Decrease by 10 every 2 weeks. 

IMPORTANT

  • BACKTEST will never be the same with REAL trading.
  • FORWARD TEST with demo account will never be the same with live account.
  • SAFE FORWARD TEST WITH LIVE ACCOUNT IS POSSIBLE. Use the conservative settings above. Then adjust cautiously by decreasing values in the parameters.
  • Server speed should be less than 100ms. Check latency speed in lower right of MT4.

Features

  • The EA is capable of detecting true breakout with an   estimated 90% accuracy  So error is minimized in smallest possible level.
  • High Frequency Trading - this EA is a proof that HFT is can be developed and implemented in a small system if thorough research, development, and test are done.
  • A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.
  • It takes advantage of the price movement both on ranging and trending price of the market.
  • Accuracy is on the trade entry when there's a price breakout. 
  • Uses two money management parameters only.
  • Stop-loss is used for protection. 
  • Trail Stop is used. Once activated there's a sure profit in pips based on the value of "Sure Profit" parameter.
  • Compare to the other Expert Advisors that I personally developed, this one is the safest and most profitable. 
  • Easy to set up.

Requirements

  • Server Speed:  less than 100ms
  • Symbols: For best result use XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Fund deposit: At least $200 but $1,000 is recommended
  • Acct type: True ECN only with less than 2 pips of spread
  • Acct currency: USD
  • The EA should run 24/5. You can use a VPS
  • For backtest, use at least 5-year of data with Modelling Quality of 90% or more

Money Mgmt Formula

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize


Parameters

  • Money Management - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default.
  • Base Lotsize - The LS multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter.  Use default.
  • Trail Stop Loss in Points - This a trail stop to protect positive profit. Set zero to disable. Use default value.
  • Trail Stop Sure Profit in Points - If trail stop is enabled. Use default.
  • Min Margin Level % to Trade - if you use an aggressive MM/lotsizing and trading multi-pairs, set this to monitor the margin level % to avoid over trading. But it is recommended to use the default value.
  • Stop Loss in Points - Start with 2500 pts.
  • Bars To Check Slow - Number of bars for the proprietary analysis. Use default. 
  • Bars To Check Fast - Number of bars for another proprietary analysis. Use default.  


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Dominic Gabriel Isele
1336
Dominic Gabriel Isele 2021.03.18 10:36 
 

Ich habe den EA jetzt seit 5 Tagen am laufen. Der EA hat am ersten Tag sehr gute Gewinne gemacht. Doch leider hat er in den nächsten Tagen diese Gewinne alle wieder verloren und nun ist er auch im Minus. Der Drawdown ist nicht hoh aber nach längerer Analyse zeigt sich das der Trialingstop im Durchschnitt nur 0,30 $ Gewinn macht aber der Stop 5,00$ ist. Somit müssen 16 Trades im Plus geschlossen werden (Durchschnittlich). Ich denke das dieser EA schon Profitabel ist aber hohe schwankungen hat und auch längere Phasen hat in dem er nichts gewinnt oder verliert. Und es gibt dann wieder Phasen an dem der EA hohe Gewinne macht aber dann auch wieder längere Verlustphasen. Mir fehlt einiges an diesem EA, man kann diesen nur alleine ohne andere EA laufen lassen, finde ich schlecht. Es sollte eine Begrenzung geben was der EA Maximal verlieren darf, weil bei einem Scalper ohne das kann an einem Tag alles verloren gehen. Dazu wäre ein zweiter Trailingsstop mit einer anderen Logik noch wichtig der höhere Gewinne bingt. Ich werde den EA nun weiter Testen auf eine Sicherere Variante.

Update: Ich habe eine weitere Woche getestet, leider sind die Ergebnisse nicht viel besser. Ich habe mir die Anleitung für diesen EA genaue durchgelesen und habe das so umgestzt. Allerdings wenn ich die Parameter zu hoch eingestellt habe (langsam und schnell) dann kam kein Trade zustande. Und wenn diese zu niedrig eingestellt sind es zuviele Trades.

Fazit für diesen EA: Die Idee finde ich gut. Aber es fehlt noch viel das dieser EA sein Geld wert wäre. Ich musste viel expertemerntieren und habe bissher nicht die richtige Einstellung gefunden. Das liegt vorallem daran das der Markt sich nicht immer gleich verhält. Und dieser EA ist auf einen schnellen Markt angewiesen, wenn der Markt sich aber sehr langsam bewegt, handelt dieser EA kaum oder gar nicht. Genau das ist gerade der Fall. Also einen EA sollte schon richtig Funktionieren und nicht noch ewig nach einer Einstellung suchen.

Ein Live Signal gibt es nicht und daher glaube ich nicht das dieser EA Gewinne bringt. Es gibt keinen Beweis. Und der Backtest ist nicht zu gebrauchen weil ein Trailingstop auf MT4 immer gute Ergebnisse bringt im Backtest. Aber diese stimmen in wirklichkeit nicht.

Joel Protusada
15483
Reply from developer Joel Protusada 2021.03.18 11:47
Hi Dominic, have you read the guide ebook? The ebook has instructions on the EA's calibration with your broker. The link is in the description, please download it. Thanks. Update: Here's the link... ⚡ G U I D E E B O O K ⚡
Download it here for free: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65360178/high-probability-forex-trading-successful-implementation-guide-to-distance-breakout-forex-robot-for-up-to-50-profit-per-month
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