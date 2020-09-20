Lock Profit EA Promo

5

EA PROMO EXPIRED 2022.12.12 (12 December 2022)......!!!!

.... NEW VERSION WITH 6 INDICATORS SETTING ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR)....

  • Automatic  EA (With 6 indicator setting TRUE or FALSE)
  • Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all)
  • Local copy trading
  • Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel)
  • Push notification,email,STP
  • ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA)
  • Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale (on/off)
  • Single order,double order
  • Stoploss in money,in%,in pips
  • Takeprofit in money,in%,in pips
  • Target lock profit perday (in money/ in %),etc.


Ea with multi strategies, multi filters and new Lock Profit. Ea strategy consists of more than 15 strategies, and is also equipped with multi filters, including: MaxSpread, MaxLot and money management.

If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's.


You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.


The advantages of Ea Lock Profit are: 


1. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

2. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.

3. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

4. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off). 

5. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again. 

6. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies. 

7. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots). 

- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

8. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

9. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.

HOW TO SETTING EA LOCK PROFIT:


1, EA Indicator optional ON or OFF : MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.

2, Hedging=false;

3, Use_MaxSpread=true;

4, MaxSpread=50;

5, MaxLot=20;

6, Minimal Profit in money=2;

7, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=50;

8, Stoploss_in_Money=50000;

9, Stoploss_in %=100;

10,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

-   MaxOpenBuyOrders=20;

-   MaxOpenSellOrders=20;

-   lotsbuy=0.01;

-   lotssell=0.01;

-   multi_lot=2;

-   step_open_orders=100;

11,  SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

-   TP=100;

-   SL=2000;

-   TrailingStop=10;

12,  Setting_strategy_3_dan_4="------- ( Setting Strategy 1MA dan 2MA) -------";

-    Ma1_Period=7;

-    Ma2_period=14;

-    Ma_Mode=0;

13,  setting_strategy_5="------- ( Setting Strategy ZIGZAG ) -------";

-    inpdepth=12;

-    deviation=5;

-    backstep=3;

14,  Setting_strategy_11="------- ( Setting Strategy MACD ) -------";

-    fast_ema_period=12;

-    slow_ema_period=26;

-    signal_period=9;

-    MACDOpenLevel =3;

-    MACDCloseLevel=2;

-    MATrendPeriod=26;

-    MA_MODE=1;

15,  Setting_strategy_12= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";

-    Rsi_Period        = 14;

-    Fast_Sma          = 2;

-    Slow_Sma          = 6;

-    Fast_Cci          = 34;

-    Slow_Cci          = 175;

16,  Setting_strategy_14_dan_15= "------- ( Setting Timeframe ) -------";

-    Timeframe=1440;

ATTENTION !!!!!


FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.

THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!







Reviews 9
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:12 
 

Great EA. Tuned my XAUUSD M5 set and now it runs well with daily profit. Thanks to the author.

121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.09 10:31 
 

Bello.. provatelo

Adho Kamarudin
30
Adho Kamarudin 2021.11.27 11:12 
 

masih menguji

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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
EA Black Dragon
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Infinity Trader EA
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5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
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2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:12 
 

Great EA. Tuned my XAUUSD M5 set and now it runs well with daily profit. Thanks to the author.

121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.09 10:31 
 

Bello.. provatelo

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adho Kamarudin
30
Adho Kamarudin 2021.11.27 11:12 
 

masih menguji

tri handoko
38
tri handoko 2021.11.22 17:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Satyam Shivam
31517
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:23 
 

Great!!

Sumini
557
Sumini 2021.06.13 10:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Khoa Tuan Vu
157
Nguyen Khoa Tuan Vu 2021.06.03 07:33 
 

Xin chào, tôi đã tải xuống rô bốt của bạn từ Việt Nam. Nó thực sự tuyệt vời. Nhưng sẽ tốt hơn nếu phiên bản xuất bản được sử dụng thử nghiệm hoàn toàn miễn phí chứ không chỉ trong một tháng

gunal sen
888
gunal sen 2020.10.02 12:12 
 

very nice

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