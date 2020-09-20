Lock Profit EA Promo

EA PROMO EXPIRED 2022.12.12 (12 December 2022)......!!!!



.... NEW VERSION WITH 6 INDICATORS SETTING ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR)....

Automatic EA (With 6 indicator setting TRUE or FALSE)

Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all)

Local copy trading

Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel)

Push notification,email,STP

ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA)

Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale (on/off)

Single order,double order

Stoploss in money,in%,in pips

Takeprofit in money,in%,in pips

Target lock profit perday (in money/ in %),etc.

Ea with multi strategies, multi filters and new Lock Profit. Ea strategy consists of more than 15 strategies, and is also equipped with multi filters, including: MaxSpread, MaxLot and money management.

If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's.



You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.



The advantages of Ea Lock Profit are:







1. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).



2. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.

3. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

4. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



5. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.



6. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



7. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

8. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

9. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.

HOW TO SETTING EA LOCK PROFIT:







1, EA Indicator optional ON or OFF : MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR. 2, Hedging=false; 3, Use_MaxSpread=true; 4, MaxSpread=50; 5, MaxLot=20; 6, Minimal Profit in money=2; 7, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=50; 8, Stoploss_in_Money=50000; 9, Stoploss_in %=100; 10, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------"; - MaxOpenBuyOrders=20; - MaxOpenSellOrders=20; - lotsbuy=0.01; - lotssell=0.01; - multi_lot=2; - step_open_orders=100; 11, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------"; - TP=100; - SL=2000; - TrailingStop=10; 12, Setting_strategy_3_dan_4="------- ( Setting Strategy 1MA dan 2MA) -------"; - Ma1_Period=7; - Ma2_period=14; - Ma_Mode=0; 13, setting_strategy_5="------- ( Setting Strategy ZIGZAG ) -------"; - inpdepth=12; - deviation=5; - backstep=3; 14, Setting_strategy_11="------- ( Setting Strategy MACD ) -------"; - fast_ema_period=12; - slow_ema_period=26; - signal_period=9; - MACDOpenLevel =3; - MACDCloseLevel=2; - MATrendPeriod=26; - MA_MODE=1; 15, Setting_strategy_12= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------"; - Rsi_Period = 14; - Fast_Sma = 2; - Slow_Sma = 6; - Fast_Cci = 34; - Slow_Cci = 175; 16, Setting_strategy_14_dan_15= "------- ( Setting Timeframe ) -------"; - Timeframe=1440;



ATTENTION !!!!!

FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!























