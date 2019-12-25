Bott

This Expert Advisor is recommended for newbies.


Bott is a Scalper Expert Advisor.

  • The expert advisor is running on price action on entry analysis and winning trades use trail stop to maximize the profit and uses stop-loss on reversing trade to minimize losses.
  • The entry plan is to catch the general trend and catch some pips on that trend. 
  • In case the entry is not in favor and price reverses, it uses a Stop-Loss 
  • Lotsizing is specifically based on the parameter "Money Management". 

Very Important Settings

  • Account Type: Please use ECN only. Some brokers call it "Raw Spread" account type. Using other account type is a sure way to lose all your fund. 
  • Timeframe: D1
  • Currency Pair: Preferably GBPJPY only. Use other pairs at your own risk.

Money Management Formula

Please see Parameters

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize


Parameters

  • Money Management - This is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies it to BaseLotsize. Use default.
  • Base Lotsize - The lotsize multiplier after calculating the Money Management parameter.  Use default.
  • Stop Loss in Points - This is to protect the fund. Use default. 

Video Bott
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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This Expert Advisor is a combination of different Forex strategies. Hedging - The use of this strategy is two-fold. First, it used to minimized drawdown of losing trades. Second, it is used to lock-in profit of winning trades. Scale-in - This method is implemented to increase profit of winning direction. Averaging - This method is implemented to factor in both winning and losing trades and to make sure if all trades are closed with positive profit. Environment Broker : The EA can work with ECN,
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FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
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The indicator has the following features Predictive Trend (Histogram) - it uses an advanced predictive probability and statistics calculation plus linear regression to know the possible trend. This must be used with at least 3 timeframes for a more accurate reading of the trend: D1, H4, H1. In some cases (subjective), you may want to use M5 for a more precise reading. Velocity (Dotted Line) - Green dotted line indicates a speed of price movement upward. Red dotted line indicates a speed of price
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Joel Protusada
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PipSense Ichimoku is a fully automated trend following strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the Ichimoku Indicator with a proprietary settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades rig
PipSense CBS
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PipSense CBS (Candlestick Breakout System) is a fully automated trend following strategy with stop-loss that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the proprietary candlestick breakout system to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is de
Ultra Hedge Scalper
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Ultra Hedge Scalper is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that combines scalping and hedging strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary Candlestick Breakout System and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit str
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PipSense Master
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Distance Breakout EA   is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.    G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:  https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test
The Force One
Joel Protusada
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The Force Two
Joel Protusada
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The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movem
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Joel Protusada
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NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
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4 (2)
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O V E R B O U G H T - O V E R S O L D   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Price Exhaustion Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.  This is one of the best tools if you are counter-trend scalping.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     The tool is not a trend indicator. It is an exhausted-trend indicator that may give possible bounce-back signal of the price. You can use this tool together with your own counter-trend strategy as a confirmat
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PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
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P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
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B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
Project Tiptop Premium
Joel Protusada
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T I P T O P   P R E M I U M    Tiptop is an Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis & algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement & closing price. Same logic w/ Volatility Watcher. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost ha
Big Chief Premium
Joel Protusada
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World Forex Robot Trader Premium
Joel Protusada
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Joel Protusada
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