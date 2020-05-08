Price Force Analyzer
- Indicators
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Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 1.0
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⚡⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡⚡
- This is not a stand alone indicator. Use it together with your own strategy. This indicator only confirms your possible position.
- You can run it in any charts and timeframes but H1 is recommended. Make sure that the pair is volatile at the time of trading.
- If you don't have a solid volatility-based strategy yet, you can use this utility together with the VOLATILITY WATCHER INDICATOR. You can download it from this link... https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475
- You may also need to observe overbought and oversold status of your pair by using the OBOS WATCHER. You can download it form this link...https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894
- If you don't have a solid exit plan, you can use the PyramidExpert, a scaling system that can help you exit your trade with a profit. You can download PyramidExpert from this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49216
💎💎 F E A T U R E S 💎 💎
- Do not change the parameters.
- The foundation of the indicator is based on one of the features of the DT Playbook strategy introduced in the e-book, Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading. Read it here... https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading
💎💎 A P P L I C A T I O N 💎 💎
- Use your own risk management and lotsizing method.
- Use your own Stop-Loss strategy.
- Example LIVE-ACCOUNT trading strategy is provided in the video below:
No use for this