Volatility Watcher

A highly powerful Market Volatility Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment. 
    


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • Once the tool detects and alerts you, you have to act on it right away for more precision of entries. Once the recommended pair to trade is gone, wait for the next recommendation.  
  • If your MT4 is newly installed, there's no sufficient data yet for all 28 pairs that the tool monitors. You have to open all the 28 charts then refresh them from M1 to D1. This way will improve the tool's analysis. You can do it automatically by using my tool. Download my free data extractor from this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47909

Please post in the comment section any question or issue you need me to answer so that other users having the same question will see the solution.   


💎💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 💎

  • The indicator uses 2 proprietary volatility algorithms; one is based on statistical price distribution anomaly and the other one is based on current range breakouts. 
  • You can choose to activate volatility alert to get your attention when possible market volatility is about to happen.
  • Push Notification is integrated in the tool so it can inform you through your smartphones whenever there is an opportunity. 
  • For a conservative approach, you can increase volatility threshold scanning all commonly traded pairs.
  • For a more conservative application, you can choose to enable SAR Confirmation parameter but it will decrease frequency of trade recommendations.   
  • For an even more conservative implementation, you can choose to enable Candle Pattern Confirmation but it will decrease even more the frequency of recommendation.
  • The foundation of the indicator is based on one of the features of the DT Playbook strategy introduced in the e-book, Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading. Read it here... https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading

💎💎  A P P L I C A T I O N  💎 💎

  • Use recommended pair to trade together with your own trading plan and style. 
  • You can choose to use Trend Following with a Stop-Loss, Grid Averaging, or Hedging.
  • For money management, you can choose to use your own style depending on your risk appetite.
  • One of the best application of Volatility Watcher is trading it with PyramidExpert. Watch the video to see how it works. PyramidExpert can be dopwnloaded from this link... https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49216 

💎💎  U P D A T E S  💎 💎

4-JUN-2020: You can limit now the frequency of alerts if you are annoyed with too much sound of the opportunities. These are the new parameters to enable that.

  • LimitAlerts = true
  • LimitCount = 2
  • LimitInterval = 5

Using the values above this will enable the limits for the alerts to 2 beeps of alerts for every 5 minutes. This is for the alerts only but it still displays all opportunities it detects.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.02.29 02:30 
 

Very good

intan08
1390
Not something I would buy.

Ted NO FX
1812
No support, no answer from author... really bad..

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Very good

ahmdani
1069
User didn't leave any comment to the rating

