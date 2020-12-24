Project Tiptop Premium
- Experts
-
Joel ProtusadaA 17-year Forex Traders that teaches trading for free.
- Version: 83.0
- Updated: 24 December 2020
- Activations: 5
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⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ T I P T O P P R E M I U M ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Tiptop is an Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis & algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement & closing price. Same logic w/ Volatility Watcher. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are huge ones.
⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡
- This EA must be executed with true ECN acct only w/ a maximum spread of only 3 pips (30 pts) most of the time. Micro acct with 0.01 LS is ideal.
- Forward test is the best method you can do to know the real capability of the EA. You can download the FREE demo version from this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59171#description. This expert advisor can not be fully backtested because it trades 29 pairs simultaneously. It includes Gold.
- You can not run this EA w/ other EAs in a single account. It will affect margin calculation.
- If you encounter any issue, do not message me privately. Report issue in the Comment section instead, so that other users w/ the same issue will see the answer and solution.
- Run the EA 24/5 even if it opens trades only in London and NY sessions. Some trades may be still open after the NY session. You need to wait for it to close for hours or days.
💎 F E A T U R E S 💎
- Entry Plan: Bars & Closed Price analysis. I call it Precise Prediction. This is a very advanced strategy that you can not find elsewhere even in the Internet. In the near future I will make a book about this topic. Please wait for it. The basic is Volatility Watcher. Click here to know what it is. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475
- Exit Plan: Sequence Method is used (or Cycle Method). Basic discussion of this can be found in the Book. "Uncharted Stratagems: Unknown Depths of Forex Trading". Which you can get a free ebook version if you are one of the 30 buyers (not rent) of this paid version of the EA. Completion of the revised version of the book will be in the middle of year 2021. You will also get that latest one as soon as it is out.
- It checks 29 currency pairs simultaneously & open orders if there is a possible opportunity.
- The EA opens trades only during London Session & New York Session.
- Proper StopLoss is used for maximum protection. More importantly it has a hidden StopLoss that cuts your loss to the minimum possible. If StopLoss is not hit, most likely it runs on the trend with a profit.
💎 A P P L I C A T I O N 💎
- Attach the EA into one chart only, at EURUSD on D1 timeframe. It automatically scan all 29 pairs right away.
- Initial capital should NOT be below $1000. $3,000 or more is recommended.
💎 S Y S T E M R E Q U I R E M E N T S 💎
- Account Currency: Tested in USD.
- Minimum Capital: US$1,000
- Leverage: Maximum of 1:500. Not tested with other leverage. Use demo version to test with lower leverage.
- Account Type: ECN, Micro Account with minimum lotsize of 0.01.
💎 M O N E Y M A N A G E M E N T F O R M U L A 💎
Please see Params
Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize
For example, if MM = 1000 it means for every $1000 of the fund, a 0.01 (Base Lotsize) is used for trading.
💎 P A R A M E T E R S 💎
- Money Management: Use to divide the Account Balance then to be multiplied with the base Lotsize.
- Base Lotsize: LS value use for final LS to be used for each trade.
- Stop Loss in Points: Use range from 50 to 1,500 points. Depending on your backtest. Or you may stick with the default value if you are using ECN micro account.
- Analysis Mode: Use range from 50 to 300. This is a proprietary analysis. Better if you use the default value.
- Trail Stop in Points: Distance of the trail-stop once it is activated. Use default value. Unless your broker has huge spread.
- TS Target Profit % per Trade: If a trade reaches a positive value of the percentage of the balance, trail stop will be activated. Use default value.
- Margin Limit: If free margin percentage available is above the value of this parameter, the EA will open a trade.
- Cycle Target: Partial profit target to protect equity.
- Start Time: Start of London Session. The default value uses a server timezone of GMT+2. Adjust this to your brokers timezone.
- End Time: Few hours before NY Session closing. The default value uses a server timezone of GMT+2. Adjust this to your brokers timezone.