Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customize their own entry conditions.

The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation.



It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions.



Group chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson

I am here to help but I do not have set files for you. Check the group or learn to use the optimizer to create your own set files.

Key Features



Customizable entries and trade management.

36 Different Moving Average types to choose from.

to choose from. Follow trend or enter using Moving Average crosses.

enter using Moving Average crosses. Optional Stochastic inputs to further filter trades.



Multiple ways to manage and close trades.



Optional Martingale modes.



Martingale modes. Optional Hedging logic.

Hedging logic. Designed for clients who want to create / trade their own strategy.



Wide Spread & Slippage protection.

Equity limits - Growthamp is able to cut trades at a desired input equity/margin drawdown percent and has functions to hold trading.

Compliant with the FIFO rule.

News filter.

Day/Time limits.

Dynamic pipstep methods.

Drawdown reduction function.

Recommendations

Try using different moving averages types & stochastic inputs with a mix of different settings and timeframes.



Experiment in the tester with different entry conditions to create your own strategy then share your results with the group.

Input Definitions