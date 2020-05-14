Solomon Chest

Solomon's Chest is fully automated scalper Forex robot which trades on ranging and slightly trending market. The trade entries are based on dynamic zones in all timeframes and with the most recent 30bars of all timeframes. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. Each order is protected with hidden calculated Stop Loss level. Take profit level is also calculated. The real profit most of the time is actually taken from the trailing stop and with a breakeven point of 5.5pips. Base lot size is set to 0.01. Subsequent lot sizes are automatically calculated based on account equity and position of all open trades.


Features

  • A scalping EA that works best in M5.
  • It takes advantage of the ranging market that gives more accuracy.
  • You can use time filter on trading in case you don't want to trade at specific time. Broker's time is used in the filter.
  • You can choose day-of-week to trade.
  • Easy to set up.


Requirements

  • Symbols: EURUSD.
  • Timeframe: M5.
  • Maximum Leverage 1:500.
  • Minimum Leverage 1:200.
  • Fund deposit: Below $200o is risky. $2,000 or more is ideal fund to start.
  • Account type: non-ECN and ECN-ready.
  • Account currency: USD.
  • Can be used with any non-ECN broker.


Parameters

  • TargetAmount - Account Balance plus 10% (Less than 10% is safer).
  • CycleProfit - If a certain profit is reached at the Account Equity level, it will close all open trades to avoid too much reversal or drawdown.
  • Multiplier - default is 1.1. Setting to 1 makes it conservative. Higher than 1.1 is risky.
  • AllowedFreeMargin - default is 2,000. Lower is very risky. Higher is safer.
  • MaxRunningLoss - Running negative value of profit. When value is reached it will stop opening new trades.
  • iMagicNumber - Trades magic number.
  • BarsToCheck - Dynamic Zones strategy number of bars to check.
  • EntryPeriod - Number of bars to consider on one of the entry filter, Exponential Moving Average.
  • Conservative1 - Enables the filter to limit entry at the middle if Dynamic Zones.
  • Conservative2 - Set to 'true' to enable filter on Bar direction checking on H1, H4 and D1 timeframes.
  • Conservative3 - Set to 'true' to enable filter on Bar direction checking on W1 timeframe.
  • Conservative4 - Set to 'true' to enable filter on Bar direction checking on MN1 timeframe.
  • Conservative5 - Set to 'true' to enable filter on Reversing Bar direction checking on W1 timeframe.
  • Conservative6 - Set to 'true' to enable filter on Reversing Bar direction checking on MN1 timeframe.
  • EnvelopeIdea - Enables the filter using Envelope indicator.
  • ReverseTrade - Enable if you want reverse trade.
  • MaximumTrade - Maximum number of simultaneous open trades.
  • RSIob - Overbought checking using RSI.
  • RSIos - Oversold checking using RSI.
  • ProfitProtector - If trades are in the positive profit, this will ensure profit to be taken before reversing.
  • Trailing - Trailing stop.
  • Sure - Breakeven plus a certain number of pips to ensure profit.
    • -
  • Tail: Reversing bar tail length for checking.

Trading Days and Time

  • Sunday: default 'false' - It will not trade on Sunday.
  • Monday: default 'true' - It will trade on Monday.
  • Tuesday: default 'true' - It will trade on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday: default 'true' - It will trade on Wednesday.
  • Thursday: default 'false' - It will not trade on Thursday.
  • Friday: default 'true' - It will trade on Friday.
  • Saturday: default 'false' - It will not trade on Saturday.

Time Filter

  • UseTimeFilter: default 'false' - Set it to 'true' to trade specific hours on each day.


Recommendations

  • Use EURUSD M5 chart for better performance.
  • Use a dedicated low-spread (2.5pips and below).
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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