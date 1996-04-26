Level Shot Breakdown

100% no redrawing



You can trade on any underlying asset.





The most favorable time for work is the European, American session.













When a blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is acquired.





When the red arrow appears, a DOWN option is acquired.





One feature of the indicator should be noted: a signal is generated when a candle is opened; it is worth opening a deal on this bar





Thanks to this, you can effectively trade binary options with 1-knee martingale money management (step) It is possible to trade without martingale in combination with resistance support levels

when a new candle appears and a signal appears, open a deal in its direction in case of loss, increase the amount of the deal by 3 times and open another deal on the next candle in the same direction. With the help of such trading, more than 70% of correct signals are obtained.















