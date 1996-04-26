Level Shot Breakdown
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
100% no redrawing
You can trade on any underlying asset.
The most favorable time for work is the European, American session.
When a blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is acquired.
When the red arrow appears, a DOWN option is acquired.
One feature of the indicator should be noted: a signal is generated when a candle is opened; it is worth opening a deal on this bar
Thanks to this, you can effectively trade binary options with 1-knee martingale money management (step)
It is possible to trade without martingale in combination with resistance support levels
when a new candle appears and a signal appears, open a deal in its direction in case of loss, increase the amount of the deal by 3 times and open another deal on the next candle in the same direction. With the help of such trading, more than 70% of correct signals are obtained.