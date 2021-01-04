MT4 high accuracy indicators5
- Indicators
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Xue Hang PanThe millionaires foreign exchange development co., LTD., the company was established in 2002, is a global financial derivatives investment services and investment consulting services provider, the service coverage is widespread, has the first-class credit rating, with the mature financial management
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It will be the best tool for you to make a profit!
Through unique algorithms
You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals
Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!
Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wait....
If you face this, great, I'll tell you, the only way to solve this problem is to have enough money in your wallet
Can only professional traders and institutions be rich?absolutely wrong
Now let's solve this problem
Our view
This indicator is safe, reliable, reliable, easy to use and effective
Suitable for novice and professional traders
No more losses
Data does not lie, technology does not lie
Our metrics have the most objective analysis, the most logical intelligent machine and the most advanced algorithms
Help you filter the hot brain time to profit the most stable, make the most money
Entering a complex and unpredictable market
Our indicators are indispensable
From this precise investment, you will get anything you want
Conduct comprehensive data analysis for high-speed market to easily capture market changes
Fast access to investment ideas, let you in the market without any concerns
Become rich as soon as possible!
Indicator advantages
Amazing accuracy of over 90%
Quick start and identification of advantages and disadvantages
Filter and further improve your trading strategy
Simple and intuitive signal
Sensitive signal
Never redraw
Never recalculate
Give you the upper hand in the market
Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators
Applicable mainstream currency pair
EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF
Applicable mainstream cross currency pair
EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD
AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY
GBP/JPY GBP/CHF
NZD/JPY
Applicable precious metal XAUUSD
Applicable crude oil XTIUSD XBRUSD
This indicator applies to transactions in any cycle and at any time
About after sales services
The millionaires foreign exchange development co., LTD., the company was established in 2002, is a global financial derivatives investment services and investment consulting services provider, the service coverage is widespread, has the first-class credit rating, with the mature financial management and experienced technical team, to provide convenient, safe and reliable financial derivatives investment services, to provide customers with perfect professional foreign exchange services.
We have been adhering to the simple and effective concept, and is committed to seeking benefits for global foreign exchange traders!
What you see in our company's metrics is the wisdom of a lot of experienced technicians and professional traders who have been evaluating them for a long time
If you have any questions about using our products, you can contact us at any time through MQL5 or by email,e-mail address:573300702@qq.com
Working hours: 2:00-10:00 in Greenwich, during working hours, we will solve your problem quickly and unconditionally
Important information display
Are you still suffering from headache and loss?
Then it can be stopped now
After a large amount of market research, we have developed this unique professional indicator, which is simple to use and only presents reasonable trading signals. It is applicable to any cycle, any time of trading, as well as any new or professional trader
This will be the best way for you to profit!
And you have to do is very simple, is to pick up the battleax, start to profit!
Other products
This product is only available on the MQL5 website
For more product experience, please visit our MQL5 home page
https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/573300702/seller#products
You'll see
Trend series
Volatility series
passageway series
Style series
Multi currency series
Transaction volume series
Support resistance level series
Multi-schedule series
Cluster series
Indicator function
Buy and sell according to the index color change