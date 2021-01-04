MT4 high accuracy indicators5

  • Indicators
  • Xue Hang Pan
    Xue Hang Pan

    Xue Hang Pan

    2.3 (3)
    The millionaires foreign exchange development co., LTD., the company was established in 2002, is a global financial derivatives investment services and investment consulting services provider, the service coverage is widespread, has the first-class credit rating, with the mature financial management
    17 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

It will be the best tool for you to make a profit!

Through unique algorithms

You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals

Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!

 

Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wait....

If you face this, great, I'll tell you, the only way to solve this problem is to have enough money in your wallet

Can only professional traders and institutions be rich?absolutely wrong

Now let's solve this problem

 

Our view

This indicator is safe, reliable, reliable, easy to use and effective

Suitable for novice and professional traders

No more losses

Data does not lie, technology does not lie

Our metrics have the most objective analysis, the most logical intelligent machine and the most advanced algorithms

Help you filter the hot brain time to profit the most stable, make the most money

Entering a complex and unpredictable market

Our indicators are indispensable

From this precise investment, you will get anything you want

Conduct comprehensive data analysis for high-speed market to easily capture market changes

Fast access to investment ideas, let you in the market without any concerns

Become rich as soon as possible!

 

Indicator advantages

Amazing accuracy of over 90%

Quick start and identification of advantages and disadvantages

Filter and further improve your trading strategy

Simple and intuitive signal

Sensitive signal

Never redraw

Never recalculate

Give you the upper hand in the market

 

Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators

Applicable mainstream currency pair

EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF

Applicable mainstream cross currency pair

EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD

AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY

GBP/JPY GBP/CHF

NZD/JPY

Applicable precious metal XAUUSD

Applicable crude oil XTIUSD XBRUSD

 

This indicator applies to transactions in any cycle and at any time

 

About after sales services

The millionaires foreign exchange development co., LTD., the company was established in 2002, is a global financial derivatives investment services and investment consulting services provider, the service coverage is widespread, has the first-class credit rating, with the mature financial management and experienced technical team, to provide convenient, safe and reliable financial derivatives investment services, to provide customers with perfect professional foreign exchange services.

We have been adhering to the simple and effective concept, and is committed to seeking benefits for global foreign exchange traders!

 

What you see in our company's metrics is the wisdom of a lot of experienced technicians and professional traders who have been evaluating them for a long time

If you have any questions about using our products, you can contact us at any time through MQL5 or by email,e-mail address:573300702@qq.com

Working hours: 2:00-10:00 in Greenwich, during working hours, we will solve your problem quickly and unconditionally

 

Important information display

Are you still suffering from headache and loss?

Then it can be stopped now

After a large amount of market research, we have developed this unique professional indicator, which is simple to use and only presents reasonable trading signals. It is applicable to any cycle, any time of trading, as well as any new or professional trader

This will be the best way for you to profit!

 

And you have to do is very simple, is to pick up the battleax, start to profit!

 

Other products

This product is only available on the MQL5 website

For more product experience, please visit our MQL5 home page

https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/573300702/seller#products

 

You'll see

Trend series

Volatility series

passageway series

Style series

Multi currency series

Transaction volume series

Support resistance level series

Multi-schedule series

Cluster series

 

Indicator function

Buy and sell according to the index color change


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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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MT4 high accuracy indicators19
Xue Hang Pan
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Indicator function      As shown in the figure, choosing to buy or sell at the dotted line of the indicator, and following the trend with the Angle of the channel up and down, are equally effective in bands and trends It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/US
MT4 high accuracy indicators18
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function   When the color of the indicator changes, it will send you a long short notice It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AU
MT4 high accuracy indicators17
Xue Hang Pan
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Indicator function   Choose to buy or sell at the critical point of indicator zero It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD
MT4 high accuracy indicators4
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function This index buys and sells according to the color, using time is one hour,Please run the test on a 30-minute cycle It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP E
MT4 high accuracy indicators6
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Buy and sell by indicator color It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/CHF NZD/JPY App
MT4 high accuracy indicators7
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Moving averages cross a short-term buy and sell, moving averages cross a 50 horizontal line a long-term buy and sell It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GB
MT4 high accuracy indicators16
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Select a trend based on the Angle above and below the indicator curve, and choose overbought and oversold when an action crosses the trend line It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross c
MT4 high accuracy indicators8
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose buy and sell at horizontal line 0 It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/CHF NZ
MT4 high accuracy indicators15
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Buy and sell at the 0.19 threshold.Notice that the level number is 0.19! It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AU
MT4 high accuracy indicators9
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell according to the system prompts It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/
MT4 high accuracy indicators3
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to go long or short when crossing the EMA or crossing the 0 line below It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/N
MT4 high accuracy indicators2
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Please set the level line with a value of 0 and buy and sell at the level line of 0 It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD
MT4 high accuracy indicators10
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell according to the system prompts It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/
MT4 high accuracy indicators12
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell where the EMA crosses It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GBP/JPY GBP/C
MT4 high accuracy indicators13
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell where the yellow EMA crosses zero It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP EUR/CHF EUR/CAD EUR/NZD AUD/CAD AUD/NZD AUD/CHF AUD/JPY GB
MT4 high accuracy indicators14
Xue Hang Pan
Indicators
Indicator function Choose to buy and sell where the yellow moving average crosses zero. Arrow for overbought oversold reference only The indicator is suitable for the best time period of 1H About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency
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