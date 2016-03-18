Supply and Demand Zones MT4 Indicator by PipTick

5

The Supply and Demand Zones indicator is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does not matter. The Supply Demand indicator is suitable for everyone, including scalpers.


What are supply and demand?

The only reason price moves in the market is an imbalance in supply and demand. The greater the imbalance, the greater the move. Understanding where supply and demand zones are will give you a significant edge in your trading.


Supply zones

Supply is the amount of currency someone wants to sell at a specific price (price zone). Supply represents a stack of orders that has to be moved out of the way before we can move to a higher level. On the other hand, if the market players can't purchase that supply of currency, the price will start to drop. The Supply Demand indicator marks zones of supply by the purple color.


Demand zones

Demand is the amount of currency someone wants to buy at a specific price (price zone). Demand represents a stack of orders that has to be moved out of the way before we can move to a lower level. On the other hand, if the market players can't purchase the demand of currency, then the price will start to rise. PipTick Supply Demand indicator marks zones of demand by green color.


Main features

  • The indicator shows supply and demand.
  • Simple prediction of market turning points.
  • Two methods of zone calculation.
  • Multi timeframe zones support.
  • Alert notifications for retouched zones.
  • Displaying the width of zones.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility of zones, Periods...).
  • Excellent results in conjunction with PA and Candlestick patterns.
  • Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • It can be used for creating EA.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.


Please visit the Supply and Demand Zones indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.


Reviews 1
Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.11.04 17:40 
 

Great indicator, drawing short term supports and resistances zones, showing their densities and strengths.

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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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The Correlation Matrix indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instrumen
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The Pairs Cross indicator is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs Cro
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Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.11.04 17:40 
 

Great indicator, drawing short term supports and resistances zones, showing their densities and strengths.

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