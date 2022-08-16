CycleIdentifier

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions.

How it works

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator displays on a separate indicator chart below the main chart where it draws an oscillating gray line. This gray line is characterized by upward and downward spikes that are accompanied by green and red bars respectively to show the market trend and trend momentum.

In the background, the indicator uses a combination of the Smooth Moving Averages (SMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Price Action Filter indicators. This enables the indicator to identify the market trend, analyze its strength (momentum) and also filter out false signals.

Short-term traders using the Cycle Identifier indicator should use the lower timeframes while long-term traders should use the higher timeframes.

For example, those using the scalping strategy should use the indicator on the M1 timeframe while those doing intraday trading can use the M5 or M15 timeframes. Swing traders can also use the Cycle Identifier and use the H1, H4, or D1 timeframes.


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Indicators
3C JRSX H Indicator   represents a trend-following forex trading oscillator that signals for both market trends and its possible swing areas. Besides, it supports all sorts of timeframe charts available within the forex MT4 platform. Therefore, it can serve all kinds of financial traders providing supports for both scalping and day trading activities. This Indicator can be applied to all kinds of forex currency pairs available in the market. Moreover, its simplicity of use and easy chart demons
Market profile market profile
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Indicators
The Market Profile Indicator for MT4 displays the price levels and zones where increased trading activity happens. These zones with substantial forex trading activity provide the forex traders with the best entry levels, support, and resistance levels. Moreover, price levels indicate the best reversal zones. As a result, forex traders can identify BULLISH and BEARISH market trends and BUY and SELL entry points as well as the best reversal points. The indicator works well in all intraday timefram
Abu Atheer Lines
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Indicators
Signal lines are used in technical indicators, especially   oscillators , to generate buy and sell signals or suggest a change in a trend. They are called signal lines because when another indicator or line crosses them it is a signal to trade or that something potentially important is happening with the price of an asset. It could be that the price was trending,   pulled back , and is now starting to trend or again, or it could signal that a new uptrend or downtrend is starting.
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