The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar.

Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes.

Settings

Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover other candles. This ATR factor filters those large candles. A large factor filters less candles, a small factor filters more candles. Experiment with this one.

Loose ends

Inside Bars is not resource hungry.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Inside Bars. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.