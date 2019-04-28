Master XR
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Master XR indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator period.
- deviation - displays indicator deviation.
- deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.
How to understand the status:
If (Timeframe M1-H1) FiltPer = 100;
If ( Timeframe H4-MN) FiltPer = 5-20;
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