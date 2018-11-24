EZ Binary AUCA Pair
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes!
Arrows are not re-painted
- Trade sessions: London and New York section
- Currency pairs: AUD/CAD
- Working time frame: M1
- Expiration time: 1 minute
The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Martingale for the next signal". The recommended number of martingale steps - 5
For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.
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