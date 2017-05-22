MACD Volume

The MACDVolume indicator is a trading system based on the increase in tick volumes in bars, which match the trend.





Indicator Parameters

Fast Moving Average - period of the fast moving average;

- period of the fast moving average; Slow Moving Average - period of the slow moving average;

- period of the slow moving average; MA method - averaging method of the moving averages (simple averaging, exponential, smoothed and linear-weighted);

- averaging method of the moving averages (simple averaging, exponential, smoothed and linear-weighted); Apply to - applied price of the moving averages (Close, Open, High for the period, Low for the period, Median, Typical and Linear-Weighted);

- applied price of the moving averages (Close, Open, High for the period, Low for the period, Median, Typical and Linear-Weighted); Signal Line - period of the signal line;

- period of the signal line; Color Bars (Volume) - change the indicator bar colors when the tick volumes in bars increase.

If set to Color Bars (Volume) = On, the MACD histogram bars are colored when the tick volumes increase: by default, a bullish bar with an increased tick volume is colored in green, while a bearish bar is colored in red. If the volume does not increase, the histogram bars are not colored.

If set to Color Bars (Volume) = Off, only the bar frames are colored according to the MACD trend.

A market entry/exit signal is generated when the trend matches an increase in the tick volumes, i.e. when the bar frame color and the MACDVolume histogram colors are the same.

More functional developments: MACD Message and MACD Converter.

Good luck in trading!